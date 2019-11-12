Winter cereal sowings back 30-40pc due to 'disastrous' planting conditions nationwide

Tipperary-based tillage advisor PJ Phelan said plantings of winter cereals in the north of the county were just 50pc complete, while around 65-70pc has been sown in the south.

The drop in the area of winter crops plantings and the consequent switch to spring sowings has left seed companies warning of a potential shortage of seed stocks for spring wheat.

Industry sources report that planting levels are running 30-40pc behind normal, or around 50,000ha back on 2018 total of 140,000ha.

IFA's Pat Farrell said that while winter sowings have gone reasonably well in Donegal over the past month, progress in the east and the southeast has been badly hit by the poor weather.

John Dunne of Goldcrop estimated that just 60pc of the winter cereals crop has been planted across much of east Cork, Wexford and the northeast.

He pointed out that rainfall levels at Roches Point in east Cork were 76pc higher than normal for October.

"And October is traditionally the wettest month of the year," he said.

"The default position for growers is to switch to spring crops, and we've had big bookings of spring wheat. But we might not have enough seed to meet demand if the level of bookings continues."

Just 3,600ha of spring wheat were sown for the 2019 harvest, compared to 52,000ha of winter wheat.

The area of spring barley for the 2019 harvest was 93,000ha, with 75,000ha of winter barley sown. Close to 15,000ha of winter oats was sown, and 6,600ha of spring oats.

Spreading the harvest load will the primary consideration for many growers who have been forced into planting more spring crops, PJ Phelan explained, adding that spring rape and spring beans could be the winners in this scenario, because of harvest workload considerations.

IFA grain chairman Mark Browne called on the Department of Agriculture to recognise the difficulties farmers may have in complying with greening and nitrate regulations due to weather issues.

"Even if there are ideal spring planting conditions, the recent inclement weather will certainly have an affect on tillage farmer incomes, with the potential for critical reductions in grain and straw production for 2020," he said.

Indo Farming