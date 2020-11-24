Winter cereal planting bounces back from 2019 weather woes

A massive switch back to winter cereals by tillage farmers this year has resulted in a 33pc increase in the area planted.

The total area sown to winter cereal crops increased by more than 30,000ha compared to 2019 plantings, according to Teagasc’s latest crops’ report.

Close to 95,000ha of winter cereals were planted in 2019, but this has jumped to 126,000ha this year.

Winter wheat sowings have seen the largest proportional increase, with the area sown up 56pc this year relative to 2019. The total area sown this autumn jumped 20,000ha to 55,000ha.

Green wheat made €20/t more than barley this harvest, almost double the normal differential between the crops, and the increased premium has been reflected in the level of sowings for the 2021 harvest, industry sources maintained. Winter barley sowings this year have increased by 20pc or around 9,700ha. The area planted topped 61,000ha. Plantings of winter oats were also up around 20pc to 9,800ha.

The exception in winter crops sowings was oil seed rape which saw the area sown drop from 8,700ha in 2019 to 8,000ha this year.

This was blamed on the late harvest, which restricted the timeframe for sowing.

The bounce back to winter cereals this year was forecast in the industry, as the figures for 2019’s plantings were severely impacted by the poor sowing conditions last autumn.

The area of winter cereal crops declined by around 40pc for the 2019-20 harvest. However, the area of spring barley increased dramatically in 2020 to 141,000ha, up from 94,000ha in 2019.

Harvest 2020

Meanwhile, provisional Teagasc figures indicate that there was a 20pc drop in grain output this year, with production from harvest 2020 estimated to be slightly over 1.9 million tonnes, down from just under 2.4m tonnes recorded in 2019.

This represents a decrease of almost 487,000 tonnes from harvest 2019 and is well below the rolling average of approximately 2.3m tonnes.

However, the overall grain output this year is higher than 2018 which was 1.85m tonnes.

The estimated area grown for cereals dropped slightly from 267,000ha to 265,000ha for the 2020 harvest.

The IFA predicted that this year’s disastrous grain harvest could cost cereal growers up to €85 million and hit farmer incomes by as much as 20pc.

IFA estimate that the total value of the 2020 harvest will be around €350m, back from €435m last year. This reduction of €70m in grain sales was compounded by an estimated reduction of €15m in straw sales.

This represents a 20pc drop in incomes for the sector, and follows on from a 15pc reduction in cereal grower returns in 2019.

However, an income study by Teagasc is understood to indicate that harvest bonus payments from merchants and co-ops have reduced the income loss somewhat. The study has yet to be published.

Online Editors