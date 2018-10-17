Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 17 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Winter barley planting soars but oats under threat from seed shortage

Ciaran Phelan planting 13 acres of Casia winter barley in Kyle, Gowran, Co Kilkenny last week. Photo: Roger Jones.
Ciaran Phelan planting 13 acres of Casia winter barley in Kyle, Gowran, Co Kilkenny last week. Photo: Roger Jones.

A massive increase in the area of winter barley planted has been reported by seed companies and merchants.

However, a shortage of seed for oats, particularly for the spring crop, could hit the total area of that crop.

Industry sources estimate that the area of winter barley planted is likely to top 70,000ha for the first time since 2016, and could reach the 75,000ha mark.

This represents a 25-30pc jump in the area sown last year. Around 74,000ha of winter barley were planted for the 2016 harvest, but this fell to 64,000ha for the 2017 crop, and to 56,000ha for this year's harvest.

Donal Fitzgerald of Goldcrop attributed the lift in the winter barley acreage to the excellent sowing conditions of late, the poor spring barley harvest this year, the fact that barley is priced the same as wheat, and the better straw returns which the winter barley crop delivers.

"Sowing conditions have been brilliant. The early harvest helped, and we've had really good weather since," he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said lively farmer demand for straw, and the expectation that the market would remain strong, was also influencing planting decisions.

He said that the straw yield from winter barley generally averaged around 12 4x4 bales to the acre, while spring crops usually yielded about five bales per acre.

Also Read

At a price of €25/bale, this meant the straw yield from winter barley was €300/ac, compared to €125/ac for spring barley - a differential of €175/ac, Mr Fitzgerald noted.

While winter wheat plantings are expected to hold at last year's levels, Jim Gibbons of Germinal Seeds admitted that there was an issue with seed availability for oats.

"A share of the crop didn't get sown in the spring because of the cold and wet," he said. "And then the summer drought hit yields."

Some merchants have forecast a 30pc shortage of seed for spring oats and that imports will be needed to bridge the gap.

Seed for spring oats were scarce right across Europe, said Mr Gibbons, adding that the availability of seed for spring barley could also be tight as a result of the poor harvest.

Green Crop

Around 20,000 tonnes of certified seed are generally needed for the spring barley crop. However, this requirement may be reduced next spring because of the switch to winter barley.

Mr Gibbons said the availability of spring seed would also be influenced by the tonnage of green crop recently harvested.

The shortage of seed might also impact on the area of wild bird cover sown under GLAS, merchants and seed companies have warned.

Over 90pc of the winter barley crop is believed to have been planted to date, with around 80pc of winter wheat sown. More ground could be drilled for winter wheat after the spuds, beet and maize harvests are completed.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

A spokesperson for Albert Heijn told local media

Largest Dutch supermarket chain backs Irish beef despite animal...
Stock Image

Silage contractors gear up for November harvests
Michael Ferris (blue shirt, no tie) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren

The crow banger would wake the dead and was going off for 30 years, jury in...
The slashed bales.

Farmer finds over 100 silage bales slashed overnight
File photo

Growing fears that veterinary antibiotics may be a factor in rise of deadly...
John Butler from Kilkenny pictured at Kilkenny Mart. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

'The €40 payment isn't enough to keep farmers in sucklers'
Extreme heatwaves and droughts will increasingly damage the global barley crop, meaning a common ingredient of the world’s most popular alcoholic drink will become scarcer. Stock photo: PA

Global warming 'will double the price of beer' as climate change hits barley...