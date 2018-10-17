Winter barley planting soars but oats under threat from seed shortage

A massive increase in the area of winter barley planted has been reported by seed companies and merchants.

However, a shortage of seed for oats, particularly for the spring crop, could hit the total area of that crop.

Industry sources estimate that the area of winter barley planted is likely to top 70,000ha for the first time since 2016, and could reach the 75,000ha mark.

This represents a 25-30pc jump in the area sown last year. Around 74,000ha of winter barley were planted for the 2016 harvest, but this fell to 64,000ha for the 2017 crop, and to 56,000ha for this year's harvest.

Donal Fitzgerald of Goldcrop attributed the lift in the winter barley acreage to the excellent sowing conditions of late, the poor spring barley harvest this year, the fact that barley is priced the same as wheat, and the better straw returns which the winter barley crop delivers.

"Sowing conditions have been brilliant. The early harvest helped, and we've had really good weather since," he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said lively farmer demand for straw, and the expectation that the market would remain strong, was also influencing planting decisions.

He said that the straw yield from winter barley generally averaged around 12 4x4 bales to the acre, while spring crops usually yielded about five bales per acre.