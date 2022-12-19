Why this Wexford farmer is trying min till for the first time

December is often the quietest month on the farm, which gives a good opportunity to review the previous year’s growing season and plan for the next one.

I am reviewing my nutrient management plan for next year’s crop with my Teagasc advisor.

Fertiliser will most likely be extremely expensive again for 2023, and with grain prices falling, it will be even more important to utilise fertiliser to its maximum in order to maintain profitability.

My aim is to increase the quantity of organic manures I apply to offset some of the chemical fertiliser applied.

I will also be decreasing the quantity of potassium I apply to my crops as most of my land is either index 3 or 4 for K — on some of the very high index 4 soils I plan on omitting chemical K altogether.

This year I decided to grow less winter barley and increase my spring bean area — they look like a more profitable option as the price of crop inputs soars. This decision has worked in my favour so far, as October and much of November were extremely wet, making winter cereal drilling very difficult.

The winter barley that I did sow was drilled after beans October 20. This was the first crop I have established using minimum tillage.

I did this to try to improve soil health and to reduce labour input with crop establishment.

The seedbed at the time of sowing was damp but the crop has established well, with current plant counts averaging 280/sq metre.

I will not be fully converting from ploughing to min-till just yet, but I will drill a portion of my spring crops using this method and evaluate its performance.

The long-term aim is to establish all my crops using minimum tillage, provided I can maintain the same profit margin compared to ploughing.

The variety of winter barley I used is Joyau, the same as last year — it yielded well last harvest and it has BYDV tolerance, which means I can avoid using harmful insecticides.

Given the freezing temperatures over the last couple of weeks, I rolled some of my catch crops to help incorporate them and possibly eliminate the requirement for glyphosate in the spring. I have never tried this method before so the results should be interesting.

John Crowley farms at Ferns, Co Wexford