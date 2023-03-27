Why this Meath farmer changed his fertiliser spreader

I have recently managed to get to grips with my new Amazone ZA-M fertiliser spreader. It has automatic flow rate and forward speed adjustment with weigh cells.

There were two main reasons for changing the spreader.

The first was that I am using more protected urea and I wanted to be sure I could spread it well.

I have also found myself using many different blends and types of fertiliser in recent years and I needed to ensure that spread patterns were good with each product.

This is particularly important with permanent tramlines as any inconsistencies will show up over time.

I can now set my spreader up within 10 minutes using the test mats and app on my phone. The 16 mats are easy to bring with me to the field and there is no need to physically weigh anything.

Once the pictures are uploaded to the app I get instruction of what adjustments need to be made to get the best spread pattern for the product.

So far this year I have bought protected urea and 9-7.4-25 +2pc sulphur compound fertiliser. This is a complex compound (CCF) product which is costing me an extra €17/t bulk over an equivalent non-CCF fertiliser and I feel this is worth it in terms of evenness of spread.

I’ll be in the market for more protected urea, hopefully CCF with sulphur depending on price and availability.

I’m on 21m tramlines so urea products are quite suitable particularly, with the new spreader and I will opt for protected urea where possible to minimise losses and make cost savings.

I will probably still use some liquid nitrogen on headlands to even things up. My soils tend to be higher in phosphorus (P) than potassium (K) and I have used some straight K (MOP 50pc) in places in recent years to help balance things up.

The mapping of soil test results has helped identify weak areas in fields.

I have also begun to chop more straw so that will help too — the straw chopping scheme has been a great benefit and I am increasing my area applied for this season.

So far I have put out 20 units/ac N on winter barley in early to mid-February followed by 32 units/ac N in early March.

I tend to sow winter barley on the early side at a heavy seed rate because of the min-till and I like to get out early with some N across a couple of splits to help tiller survival.

I will likely follow with two more splits of N — the next one will be the compound fertiliser, which is a little later than normal.

I will apply 3.5 bags/ac of the compound which is essentially maintenance rates of P & K — I am reluctant to go any lower given the pull out of the ground from the good yields last year.

Winter oilseed rape is up to 52 units/ac N from a variable GAI of 0.5-1.6 in early February.

Winter wheat has yet to receive any fertiliser but is still looking green and healthy and I am conscious of not pushing it too hard early on to avoid septoria control issues.

Vincent Macken farms at Kentstown, Co Meath. Signpost advisor: Shane Kennedy