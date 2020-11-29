Why this Kildare beef and dairy farmer is growing 20 acres of hemp

Kildare farmer James Cocoman is one of a handful of growers pioneering the cultivation of hemp in Ireland. Coming from a beef, dairy and more recently tillage background, the Kill farmer decided to plant 20 acres of hemp on his farm in 2019.

With no tradition of growing hemp on the island, farmers like James have had to learn on the job, using trial and error to discover what works and what doesn’t.



The first major question was how thickly to sow the seed: too much and you run the risk of the plants developing mould; too little and the crop can become infested with weeds.



“I’ve been in livestock since I left school but I did tillage for a few years, mostly wheat, before I decided to put 20 acres under hemp. I sprayed the area off in the early spring of 2019 and ploughed it. I tilled the ground in late April or early May and I sowed it after that with a beet sower,” he says.



“I had heard that mould could sometimes be a problem with hemp so I figured that if I sowed it with the beet sower [in straight, uniform rows], that might let air down through the rows that might help with that.



“I didn’t want to sow it too thin, because I know weeds can be a problem with hemp, so I decided to grub [harrow] between the rows when the hemp was getting going and that would set the weeds back a bit.



“That worked pretty well the first year but this year the weeds were a bigger problem. It might have been the difference in the weather between the two years or something else.



“Another farmer I know sowed just a few weeks earlier than me this year and got a nice crop in with much less difficulty with weeds and no mildew. It is something I will have to think about before sowing next year.”



Hemp produces two main crops: the leaves, which produce CBD oil used in medicine and cosmetics; and the seeds, which are pressed to produce a supplement oil which is high in the omega vitamins.



The leaf crop is harvested by hand in late summer with individual stalks hung to dry in sheds. The seed crop is harvested later using a combine harvester but must be commercially dried and separated using a winnowing machine.

Finger bar mower



The Finola variety is the most popular in Ireland and can be used for both leaf and seed crops.



“I was aiming primarily for the leaf, for the CBD oil, but if the crop wasn’t quite good enough, I had the fall-back of the seeds,” says Mr Cocoman.



“I cut an acre of my best stuff in August with a finger-bar mower to use the leaf for CBD oil. I cut maybe three-foot-long stalks, and the leaf was in the top foot of those stalks.



“I was cutting it, separating it from the weeds and leaving it in bunches, and my sons were collecting the bunches. It would be very tricky to get any machine to do that this year, because of the amount of weeds that we had in it.



“It took us a couple of days to do it all and my sons were working [outside the farm], so they were only doing a couple of hours in the evening. If we had gone at it full-time we would have got it done in two days.



“I placed the stalks on two electric fence wires stretching the length of a shed to dry. I had that four or five rows high. Now that it’s dry I’ve sent a sample to a buyer who will test it for me and, if the quality is good enough, he will buy it off me.



“A few weeks later we brought in the combine harvester to take the rest. The seeds went down to a man who has a dryer and an old-fashioned winnowing machine to clean it.”



The purchase of certified seeds is one of the major overheads of growing hemp. Only a small number of seeds are licensed by the Health Products Regulatory Authority, and growers are not permitted to save seeds from one year to plant the following year. At current prices, the costs of seed for one acre of Finola is around €150.



“I had a lot of seed left over from the first year which I planted again in the second year. It was certified seed and, even though it was a year old, I took a chance on it and I don’t think there was any major problem,” says Mr Cocoman.

Certified seeds

“The Department of Agriculture don’t want you saving your own seeds, they want you to use certified seeds. We have to save the labels [off the seed bags] and send them onto the Health Products Regulatory Authority once they are planted.



“The hemp isn’t frost-resistant so it doesn’t self-germinate in Ireland. Whatever seeds fell and germinated in the autumn were killed off once it got cold.”



Because of the small number of hemp growers and buyers in Ireland, the price that farmers receive for their product is very difficult to predict from year to year.



“I really don’t know what I might get for it [the leaf] this year. This has been a difficult year. There were figures bandied about earlier in the year but I really don’t know until the tests are in what we might be looking at,” says Mr Cocoman.



“Last year I sold the seed for about €1,000 per tonne but it cost €240 to dry and process that, so I got about €750 per tonne and I was getting about half a tonne for each acre. People were quoting €1,500 per tonne this year but I will have to see how that pans out.”