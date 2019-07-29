Why Teagasc wants farmers to send them their weeds

Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years
Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years

Michael Hennessy

The great thing about sitting on a combine is the bird's-eye view you get of all the problems in the field.

One of the most obvious problems are grass weeds waving over the top of the crop.

Here in Teagasc we are particularly interested in these grass weeds especially Bromes, Blackgrass, Canary Grass and Wild Oats.  

Depending on the management to the field you will have an idea whether the problem grass weeds should have been controlled or not by the herbicide applied. 

Where you have a doubt that the weed may be poorly controlled by the herbicide then you may suspect resistance. 

In order to confirm this Teagasc would like to get some seeds of these weeds to test them for herbicide resistance.

Knowing if the grass weed is resistant to herbicides gives you a huge advantage regarding the options available to you to control the weeds in the next few years.

How do I collect seeds from the field?  

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

1. Ensure the seed is ripe (they should shake from the seed head easily);

2. Walk the field in a W shape to get a representative sample;

3. Collect about two cupfuls of seed;

4. Place the seed in a paper envelope and let dry for a couple of days;

5.  Include your name, address, and field details with the sample.

Seed samples can be dropped into your local Teagasc office or sent to Jimmy Stables, Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Farmer, Graham Harris and dog Ruby

'Farmers are pushed to the limit and in different directions all the time'
Stock image

EU wheat prices edge higher as global crop outlook cut
Stock Image

Growers' fears mount over British grain surplus
Stock image

EU wheat prices fall as harvest gathers pace
Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France asks EU for early farm aid to help drought-hit farmers
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer welcomes judge's call for reduced damages in $2 billion...
Stock image

EU heading for large wheat crop despite early summer heatwave


Top Stories

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Some dairy herds to get beef support payments with factories and...
It has been a challenging market for dairy calves recently

Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 Beef Club 'over-subscribed'

Just 1 in 10 people consider their carbon footprint when purchasing food
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef Plan to hold 'peaceful protests' at meat factories
Scientific: Pasture-fed sheep have a key role to play in a healthy diet and in sustainable farming systems

'Food choices need to be based on rational science rather than emotive and...
Mary Murphy

Sky's the limit for sheep farming entrepreneur
Raid: Gardaí with dogs at the search site off the M7. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Gardaí raid targets 'alliance' of two burglary gangs