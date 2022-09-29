‘Why I’m reducing my area of winter barley and planting more spring beans’

The harvest of 2022 will be one to remember on my farm, for all the right reasons.

The yield performance of all crops exceeded my expectations and the weather was perfect right through the harvest season.

The prolonged dry spells during the growing season were a concern but rainfall seemed to arrive at the right time for my cereal crops and it did not negatively affect yield.

The yield of my spring bean crop was lower than I have achieved in the past but was still a respectable 2.2t/ac. The soil type on my farm is free-draining and beans can struggle for moisture, especially during the prolonged high temperatures we got in August.

Post-harvest of my cereal crops, I drilled cover crops on the majority of the land — mainly the fodder rape and leafy turnip mix. I find this mix very cost-effective and it has performed very well for me over the past 6-7 years.

Read More

I have also trialled some new cover crops as part of a Signpost Programme demo being done on the farm. Various species have been drilled, including tillage radish, mustard, vetch, phacelia and clover.

It will be interesting to see how these species perform and what N uptake each will give.

Now that the cropping season is over, attention shifts to 2023 and planning what crops to sow. The growing year of 2023 will likely be the most challenging I have ever had, given the costs of inputs.

I intend to reduce my area of winter barley and increase my spring bean area. The main reason for this is the cost of production of beans has not risen as much as the other crops; combined with the additional protein scheme payment from next year on, they will most likely be the highest-margin crop I can produce next year.

I have been examining ways I can reduce my overall fertiliser costs; I started by looking at my most recent soil samples. The farm is low in phosphorus (P) and it is hard to build P on our soil type, so there is no real saving on P application that I can make without impacting on crop yield.

Read More

However, the levels of potassium (K) in my soil are excellent, with nearly every field in index 4. I know from experience that the K level here can change rapidly so I do have to be cautious but I feel there is a great opportunity to reduce my overall K application and use some of the reserves I have built up in the soil.

John Crowley farms at Ferns, Co Wexford. His advisors are Ciaran Hickey, Mark Plunkett and Eoin Lyons