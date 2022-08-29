Why fertiliser costs won’t make this farmer change his rotation

Changes: Dom Somers plans to use organic manures where possible. Photo: Patrick Browne

The weather has been very cooperative during the harvest and some good yields have been achieved, with the farm averaging 5.0t/ha of winter oilseed rape and 11.7t/ha of winter wheat.

However, winter barley was disappointing at 7.5t/ha. Spring malt barley had shown good potential all season but yielded lower than expected at 7.5t/ha.

Winter oilseed rape was drilled last week but it will require rainfall to emerge. As in 2021, earlier drilling will increase the likelihood of a large canopy next spring, facilitating the use of lower nitrogen application rates and significant input savings.

All land destined for spring crops has been drilled with a cover crop mix of phacelia, vetch, crimson clover and berseem clover. I have avoided brassicas species, to prevent the build-up of club root in the soil as oilseed rape features strongly within my crop rotation.

Read More

Given the weather this summer, soils should have high levels of residual N; this combined with early drilled cover crops should produce valuable green covers and good N uptakes over the coming weeks and months.

I have no plan to change my rotation in light of the cost of chemical fertiliser, but I do plan to use organic manures where possible.

Expand Close Don in a phacelia and rye cover crop for spring malt barley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don in a phacelia and rye cover crop for spring malt barley

I chopped additional straw outside of the straw incorporation measure, because the demand for straw was poor and the nutrient value of straw is significant.

I am hesitant to forward-sell grain now but once I have completed drilling this autumn I will consider it, to reduce my exposure to high input prices and risk. The cost of producing a ton of grain in the coming year will be significantly higher.

Read More

I plan to apply for ACRES, the new environmental scheme. My establishment system is min till and I cover crop all lands that will be spring cropped, so I will choose both options in the scheme.

I am also interested in the hedgerow and tree planting options, which would get me the maximum payment in the scheme.

Don Somers farms at Oilgate, Co Wexford; his advisors are John Pettit, Mark Plunkett