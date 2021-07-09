Why blackgrass is a far bigger threat to tillage farmers than CAP reforms

One of my first experiences of blackgrass happened almost 20 years ago as I was flying into East Midlands airport on my way to the UK Cereals event.

Looking down from the plane, I could see fields with areas burned off with Roundup as a last-ditch attempt to control the dreaded weed.

It was easy to spot the other farmers on the plane as they were all pointing and staring at the afflicted fields. A common question being asked as we got off the plane was: “How could they let this happen?”.

Farmers and agronomists in the UK tell there are many reasons why this problem was allowed to develop to the extent that it did. Key among of them was a lack of information. We don’t have that excuse.

Dealing with blackgrass is a challenge that no-one should underestimate.

At the start of the Enable Conservation Tillage (ECT) project, Teagasc and the partners organised a blackgrass event to highlight the issue.

We had a very small attendance — I suspect mainly because people were embarrassed to be seen at such an event.

While this attitude has since changed, we are still dealing with people who are unaware or in denial that they have the problem.

Over the last two to three years I have had many conversations with people who have told me, in a laid-back way, that they have had the problem for say 10 years but that they are “on top of it” using herbicides.

My general reply is that if you have been dealing with it that long, then you are definitely not on top of it.

We now have confirmed cases in all of the main tillage-growing counties in Ireland, except for Wicklow, and we are getting new reports of cases all the time, so to say it is only a problem in other parts of the country is simply not true.

What we have learned from the UK experience is that repeatedly treating blackgrass with the same chemicals year after year in the same crops is a recipe for disaster.

We have tested numerous populations of blackgrass in Oak Park and have found that we already have populations of blackgrass in Ireland that are resistant to multiple herbicides.

So deciding to grow a crop not knowing if the grass is resistant or developing resistance to a particular herbicide or group of herbicides is like playing Russian roulette.

Unless the problem is down to a level where you can hand-rogue them and prevent seed return, then it is very likely to get worse.

Blackgrass, like other weeds, can spread in many ways: on machinery, in straw, by animals or birds, in seed or mixtures.

In Oak Park where we found blackgrass in a wild flower mixture. Luckily our farm manager John Hogan spotted it in time and we were able to deal with the problem, but this will be an ongoing chore over the coming years, monitoring the area to make sure that there are no seed left.

While we often blame others for the problem, we all have a role to play in stopping seed spread.

One of the common methods of spreading in the UK was in straw as it was being transported up and down the roads from farm to farm.

You might think that there is no issue exporting the seed in straw to grassland farms where it would not be a problem. But there’s the risk of it spreading during transport. Just think of the trail of loose straw on every road after harvest.

The best way to stop the spread of blackgrass is to confine it to the field or fields where it currently resides.

This may mean some unpalatable decisions like burning off crops, like they do in the UK. By deciding to harvest a crop with blackgrass in it, you simply cannot eliminate the risk of it spreading in machinery, grain or straw around the country.

Some farmers have taken the responsible decision to put fields into grass for a number of years as a way to stop the spread. This is the best way of stopping the problem.

On farms where this is not an option then every tool should be used to prevent the spread.

This involves accurate identification, crop rotation, spring cropping, stale seedbeds, fallow periods, straw chopping, cover crops, increased seed rates, hand-rogueing and alternating chemistry — all of which increase costs.

On a recent ECT webinar, Conor O’Callaghan from Teagasc calculated that it had cost almost €1,900 per hectare to get on top of the problem in one particular field.

To prevent this tillage farmers should walk all their crops before harvest to make sure that they don’t have the problem.

If you see something suspicious or a grass you can’t identify, simply call your agronomist, who should be able to help you out.

Travelling the country over the last few weeks, it is obvious that we have failed miserably to control many other grass weeds like wild oats in the past.

This simply cannot be allowed to happen with blackgrass.

There has been a lot of outrage about the new CAP, but if we treat blackgrass control in the same way as wild oats in the past, then it will present the biggest threat to tillage farming in this country, not the bureaucrats in Europe.

We are lucky to have the benefit of the UK’s experience, so we have no excuse.

Shay Phelan is a Teagasc crops and potato specialist, based at Oak Park, Carlow