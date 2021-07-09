Farming

Why blackgrass is a far bigger threat to tillage farmers than CAP reforms

We’ve seen the havoc wreaked by this weed in the UK so there’s no excuse for failing to take the hard decisions needed to control it

Blackgrass is a high invasive weed Expand

Blackgrass is a high invasive weed

Shay Phelan

One of my first experiences of blackgrass happened almost 20 years ago as I was flying into East Midlands airport on my way to the UK Cereals event.

Looking down from the plane, I could see fields with areas burned off with Roundup as a last-ditch attempt to control the dreaded weed.

It was easy to spot the other farmers on the plane as they were all pointing and staring at the afflicted fields. A common question being asked as we got off the plane was: “How could they let this happen?”.

