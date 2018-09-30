Why beans should not be judged on this year's returns

In short, the advantages of beans are many; don't discard them lightly.

Similarly, many spring barley crops were an embarrassment this year.

In truth, the worst crops were on light land that hadn't been 'improved' with rotation/ animal manures etc.

Crops scattered onto land previously damaged with late potato or vegetable harvesting were also particularly disappointing. However, it was the worst performance of the crop in living memory.

And while there is absolutely no guarantee that the same thing won't happen next year, spring barley has been too faithful a servant for decades for us to abandon it the first time it fails us.

There is a more fundamental reason as to why particular crops shouldn't be abandoned: rotations boost soil fertility and they spread workload.

They also spread risk across a farm. Good years allow most crops to perform well, but in difficult years, generally some crops suffer more than others.

We have no idea how the 2019 season and harvest will turn out. By spreading our cropping programmes, we can minimise the risk to our businesses.

Winter cereals performed well this year in general. This mightn't be the case next year.

Next year might be a year for spring crops. So keep as many irons the fire as possible.

Once a decision has been taken to sow, itchiness to get going starts soon after. The harvest was early, straw was removed early, hedges have been trimmed, stubbles cultivated and it's still September.

There is also the niggly feeling that the weather can't hold up for ever, and opportunities to sow might suddenly disappear.

It is likely there is a huge build-up of nitrogen in the soil from the hot season and poor nutrient offtake (courtesy of low yields of straw and grain). Soil temperatures are still high. If you throw in early sowing into this mix, it is likely that crops will emerge very quickly, and look a real picture very soon.

Pests

Crops could turn very thick and lush as we approach the winter, again looking a picture. It's a veritable haven for pest and disease development and spread.

The last few years have been particularly disease-free seasons. This may or may not be the case next year.

We can't depend on fungicides to control disease like we used to.

Despite the hyperbole, we don't have a huge range of cultural control options to control disease either.

However, there are a number of techniques that can be used to address the risk at this time of year, somewhat. Lower fertility sites are less prone to advanced development; sow them first.

There are variety differences in speed of development. Check them out and plan accordingly. Sowing rate and sowing depth all have a role to play in slowing down development.

Early sowing wheat into warm fertile soils is exactly the opposite of good cultural disease control; it's a recipe for disease proliferation.

On the other hand, seed left in the bag over the winter is not going to pay many bills either.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin and is a member of the ITCA and ACA.

Indo Farming