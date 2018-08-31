Farm Ireland
Whiskey stores give grain growers a 'Wee' shot in the arm

Billy O'Dea of Deeside Agri Services. Photo: Seamus Farrelly
Ronnie Bellew

Grain growers justifiably complain about tight margins in cereals these days but one end product from their labour is delivering a welcome bonus.

Reports from the north-east suggest that local distilleries are now renting grain sheds in the region to store whiskey.

Indeed, such is the level of demand for good secure stores that one local agri-trader has been forced to more than double his own grain storage capacity because he has lost so many rented stores.

Billy O'Dea of Deeside Agri Services in Dunleer, Co Louth estimates that he has lost the storage capacity for around 6,000 tonnes of grain.

He said the best of the stores had been taken by local distilleries that are looking to rent secure sheds in which to store and age whiskey.

Mr O'Dea said that such is demand for storage capacity in the Louth area that the distilleries are now renting sheds directly from farmers.

"While we have rented outside storage in the past we have found store owners are able to get higher returns from other industries, especially the huge requirement for whiskey storage in the locality," he said.

The increased demand for grain stores convinced Mr O'Dea to invest in his own facilities and he is more than doubling their holding capacity to around 30,000 tonnes of grain.

The €1 million development involves the construction of three new stores and the extension of another, as well as installing state-of-the-art grain handling facilities. Mr O'Dea said the investment made sense as the business would now be able to operate out of the one yard.

Deeside Agri Services handle about 60,000 tonnes of wheat, oats and barley each year, as well as oilseed rape and beans.

"While there is some pessimism surrounding tillage in Ireland, we feel that our customers are experts at what they do and are very committed and professional and we are happy to invest alongside them for the future," Mr O'Dea said.

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

