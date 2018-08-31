Whiskey stores give grain growers a 'Wee' shot in the arm

Grain growers justifiably complain about tight margins in cereals these days but one end product from their labour is delivering a welcome bonus.

Reports from the north-east suggest that local distilleries are now renting grain sheds in the region to store whiskey.

Indeed, such is the level of demand for good secure stores that one local agri-trader has been forced to more than double his own grain storage capacity because he has lost so many rented stores.

Billy O'Dea of Deeside Agri Services in Dunleer, Co Louth estimates that he has lost the storage capacity for around 6,000 tonnes of grain.

He said the best of the stores had been taken by local distilleries that are looking to rent secure sheds in which to store and age whiskey.

Mr O'Dea said that such is demand for storage capacity in the Louth area that the distilleries are now renting sheds directly from farmers.

"While we have rented outside storage in the past we have found store owners are able to get higher returns from other industries, especially the huge requirement for whiskey storage in the locality," he said.

The increased demand for grain stores convinced Mr O'Dea to invest in his own facilities and he is more than doubling their holding capacity to around 30,000 tonnes of grain.