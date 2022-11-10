Wheat grown indoors in breakthrough for vertical farming

Vertical farmers, known for growing herbs and salads indoors, have made a breakthrough in the quest for global food security: cultivating wheat in the same controlled environment.

Amsterdam-based startup Infarm grew wheat without using soil or chemical pesticides, and with far less water than conventional farming. The first indoor farming company to grow a staple crop is a milestone for a nascent industry that's attracted venture capital funding on a promise that its technology can help feed the planet.

"To continue to feed the world's growing population, we need to achieve higher crop yields which we have now proven to be possible for wheat," said Guy Galonska, chief technology officer and the co-founder of Infarm. "We are confident that wheat can be grown successfully at scale indoors as a climate-resilient alternative."

So far, indoor farmers have delivered premium foods such as herbs, salads and occasional fruit. They've also faced questions over their relatively high production costs, energy usage and the ability to scale.

If delivered at scale, growing a staple crop indoors has the potential to be a game changer. Supplies have increasingly been challenged by climate change and logistical issues, with the war in Ukraine highlighting the world's dependence on few breadbaskets.

Infarm said that its first trials show projected annual wheat yields of 117 tons a hectare. That compares with average 2022 yields of 5.6 tons a hectare in the European Union and 3.1 tons in the US, which are some of the world's biggest exporters, according to estimates from the US Department of Agriculture.

But the challenges of achieving scale and keeping costs low remain huge.

Wheat cultivation takes more than 216 million hectares of land, more than any other crop. To satisfy current needs at Infarm's projected yields would require indoor farms exceeding the area under wheat in France.

Infarm, which is co-hosting a food systems pavilion at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh this month, said it could potentially increase its yield by a further 50pc in the coming years thanks to better technology.

Bloomberg