Wheat grown indoors in breakthrough for vertical farming

Close

The company said first trials demonstrated exceptional results, allowing a projection of 11.7 Kg per m2 yield per year. Further projected at scale, this is the equivalent of 117 tonnes per hectare per year - 26 times that of open-field farming yields.

Agnieszka de Sousa

Vertical farmers, known for growing herbs and salads indoors, have made a breakthrough in the quest for global food security: cultivating wheat in the same controlled environment.

Amsterdam-based startup Infarm grew wheat without using soil or chemical pesticides, and with far less water than conventional farming. The first indoor farming company to grow a staple crop is a milestone for a nascent industry that's attracted venture capital funding on a promise that its technology can help feed the planet.

