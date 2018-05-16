Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 16 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Weather plays havoc with potato planting

Heavy losses predicted on back of 'disastrous' winter and spring

(Stock image)
(Stock image)

Claire Fox

Just one third of the potato crop is in the ground in many parts of Cork, as the continuing poor weather plays havoc with plantings.

Southern growers report that many early potato varieties are only now being sown, with plantings of the main crop a month behind schedule.

Vegetable growers have also been badly affected, with heavy losses predicted in the sector following a disastrous winter and spring.

John Griffin from Carrigaline outside Cork city said that just 25-30pc of the potato crop in his area has been sown.

He has 55ac planted but has a further 145ac to do over the next 10 days. However, he said many tillage farmers concentrated on getting spring cereal crops into the ground over the last fortnight and haven't started into spuds yet.

Mr Griffin said progress had been severely disrupted by the poor weather, with 20mm of rain on Thursday night and Friday setting back planting for much of the weekend.

He said the cold snaps in March and heavy rain during most of the spring is certain to have an impact on the overall acreage sown.

"We have some ground that we now won't plant at all; we'll put it in maize instead, in case November comes bad," Mr Griffin explained.

Also Read

Nora Sheehan said yields would inevitably be hit as a result of the late sowings and poor ground conditions.

The Castletownroche grower, who is vice-chair of the IFA potato committee, said poor yields and low prices were already posing a serious threat to the wider vegetable sector.

Ms Sheehan pointed out that both harvesting and planting of many vegetable crops had been badly hit.

Wholesalers

Local supplies of carrots, parsnips and cauliflowers had yet to be harvested, she said, while the spring cabbage crop was three weeks later than usual.

Despite the delay, however, special offers in the supermarkets meant that wholesalers were already trying to force down the price of spring cabbage.

"Family growers like ourselves are really under pressure," Ms Sheehan said.

"We're dependent on the wholesale market, but below cost selling in the supermarkets is undermining growers," she explained.

"Do people realise that growers cut spring cabbage and cauliflower by hand.

"There is no machine to do it," she added.

Ms Sheehan claimed that small and medium-sized family operations will struggle to survive this year unless price rises can be secured.

Meanwhile, in north Leinster potato sowings are finally coming to a close. Ollie White from The Naul in Co Dublin said he was down to the last 20ac this week.

He said battling with the weather this spring meant that getting soils right for planting was "like turning hay".


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Farmer Eval Mc Donnell from Mortarstown Co Carlow keeping ahead of contractor Dan Rogers sowing fodder beet. Photo Roger Jones.

Analysis: Plight of tillage farmers may have been buried but impact will be felt

Department 'confident' of getting derogation on three-crop rule
Total gridlock: Farmer Paddy Cummins is pictured (left) transporting a bale and pulling in for the oncoming sprayer on a narrow country lane near his farm in Borris, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones.

This year's terrible weather will have knock-on effects in 2019
Tom O'Dwyer, Teagasc

Inter-farm trading between tillage growers and livestock farms to be...
Brian O'Regan and son Patrick on their tillage farm in Dunderrow, Kinsale, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

Cork cereal grower onto a winner by selling surplus produce to fellow...
Gordon Warren from Rosdillig, Co Carlow.Photo Roger Jones.

How to grow a successful spring barley crop
Ciaran Phelan adjusts a tine on the final run in 18 acre field for spring barley.The land was soft but workable on the headland in Castleellis , Gowran, Co Kilkenny. Photo Roger Jones.

'It's getting to the point where tillage farmers are going to have to take some...


Top Stories

MEPs recognise that EU member states should enjoy more flexibility to adapt the farming policy to their needs but reject any renationalisation of the CAP

MEPs call for fairer CAP funding across the EU and within member states 
Mark Goodman, commercial director (international) ABP Food Group with Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny at ABP Food Group facilities in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell's

€50m China beef deal will 'Brexit proof' ABP - Goodman
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
ICSA members took their campaign on the EID and the clean sheep policy to the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin

Farm leaders battling to postpone compulsory tagging plan
Stock picture

Tributes paid to farming father of 10 and well-known builder who died...
Mike Brady

Mike Brady: The CAP proposal that could have a seismic effect on Irish farming
Castlerea Mart Crush Bars. Photo Brian Farrell

Forward cattle up to €80/hd higher than 2017 figures