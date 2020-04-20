'We will struggle with labour shortages until society wakes up to the value of its farm workers'

Last week's Farming Independent reported on plans to charter flights to bring over 1,500 seasonal workers for the vegetable and fruit harvest here.

I read the report just after hearing on the radio that over 900,000 people - or more than 40pc of the working population - are now in receipt of some form of social welfare payment, be it regular benefit or the new Covid-19 welfare payment.

Not to put too fine a point on this, but what kind of parallel universes are we operating here?

Across the globe, food production, and the role of field workers in particular, has been relegated to the absolute bottom rung of employment.

This is mainly because of the constant squeeze on food and food production margins, driven primarily by the supermarket supply systems.

One way that food producers globally have responded to this is by eroding the terms and conditions of field workers.

There is an ever-growing demand for workers from less well-off countries to harvest food for the affluent nations.

But as a country develops, the expectations of its workers increase and so the search for cheap labour moves on somewhere else. Where will this end?

I sometimes think that we ever do find alien life-forms, the first thing we'll do is beam them down here to pull scallions for us.

Ireland has been no different in this global quest for foreign workers to carry out the basic field work.

But unlike some affluent countries which treat their field workers very poorly with low pay and non-existent terms and conditions, Ireland has some very stringent labour laws.

Strict minimum wage levels are in place, and terms and conditions are strictly monitored and enforced. There has been no evidence of any wide-scale abuses of conditions for agricultural workers in Ireland, which is as it should be.

So why is that working on a farm is not perceived as a good working opportunity?

If you go to any retail park in any part of the country, there will be at least one garden centre and pet store.

Go to any town or village and there will be at least one allotment site, full to capacity. There will probably be a tidy town group that will have every spare corner or wall space covered in flowers and shrubs.

My colleague Darragh McCullough is moidered trying to keep up with the recent online demand for his flowers.

It's clear that as a society we put a high value on nurturing, growing and looking after plants and animals, but still we don't see it as a good way to earn a living.

Drudgery

Developments in the sector, especially in horticulture, have eliminated the drudgery of the work, with harvesters and other mechanical aids handling the heavy lifting.

How is it that working outdoors in the fresh air, where the sun-tan and aerobic workout are free and the commute short, lose out against a four-hour commute to sit at a desk talking virtually to someone at another desk in some far-flung location?

Surely there is an opportunity to make food production a more inclusive sector operating on a more sustainable footing by employing local people?

To address this, courses need to be set up for farmers to get them trained up in areas such as career progression, pension schemes, holiday allowances.

For workers, a widely available basic level of training, akin to the safepass system in the construction industry, would give a level of competence to everyone setting foot on a farm

Above all we need to sell the idea of working on farms as a career path.

My job gives me the opportunity to visit many farms and talk to many farm workers. On well-run farms - and there are many well run farms in Ireland - farm workers have some very good jobs.

They are outdoors, many go home for their lunch, and they have a sense of achievement and purpose from their role in providing the most vital of all goods - food .

So why is working in farming such a hard sell to our people?

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin and is a member of the ITCA and ACA