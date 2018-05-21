Warm weather helps EU maize planting but raises yield risk

Warm, dry weather in the past month has helped European farmers catch up on maize planting but crops could start to suffer unless regular rain returns, analysts said.

Planting of maize (corn) is winding down in the European Union, including in top producer France where 86 percent of the expected area had been sown by May 14, farming agency FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

A wet, cold start to spring had delayed planting and while field work has accelerated sharply this month it is still behind last year’s pace when 97 percent of the area had been sown by the same date. “The only question mark in France is the delay in planting, which concerns the west of the country,” Laurine Simon, maize market analyst at Strategie Grains, said. “Groundwater reserves have been replenished by the winter rain, which is a positive factor for summer irrigation.”

The crop area, however, is expected to stay at around the low level of last year, as unattractive prices deter farmers. France’s farm ministry this week estimated the grain maize area would be stable compared with 2017 but 12 percent below the average of the past five years.