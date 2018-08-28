Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

US needs to increase grain exports to improve farmer prices - Rabobank

Picture: Bloomberg
Picture: Bloomberg
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

A new report on the future of the US grain industry says it must increase exports to workdown stocks and improve the prospect of higher prices.

The Rabobank corn baseline outlook has changed little from a year ago, however, with relatively flat demand and ending stocks remaining historically high, the average received farm price has slumped below $4.00/baseunit (bu) over the ten-year forecast horizon.

“Corn planted acreage will remain steady as yields continue to increase, while wheat will, in the near term, bounce off the current low levels, but deteriorate in the long term” says Stephen Nicholson, Senior Analyst – Grains & Oilseeds.

“With domestic demand for grains steady to growing slightly, both commodities need to increase exports to work down burdensome stocks and improve prospects of higher prices.”

Corn Baseline Outlook

US corn production capacity is more than adequate to meet demand. The long-term trend of steady to slightly declining planted acres will remain in place, the report states. The persistent trend of increasing corn yields of nearly 2.0 bu/year on average delivers a growing production that is absorbed by the domestic feeding market, with extra volumes needing to move into the export channel.

Wheat Baseline Outlook

Over the ten-year baseline outlook, US all-wheat production remains relatively flat. Planted wheat acres rebound from their lows in the near term up to 53m acres, responding to higher prices, but slowly drift lower over the ten-year baseline period, slightly below 50m acres, and thus still stay (slightly) above 2018/19 levels. Wheat yields are projected to increase modestly, which drives declining wheat acres after 2020.

Also Read

Farming and G&O Supply Chain Profitability

With profitability for U.S. corn and wheat expected to be under pressure due to a low price environment, producers will need to seek new avenues for their production, the report goes on to say.

This may include developing relationships directly with end users and producing the wheat demanded by end users (e.g. higher-protein hard wheat for baking bread).

However, it warns that today’s markets are being subjected to more outside influences than in the past decade – and therefore, more risks to the baseline outlook and increased price volatility are expected.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Why contract rearing is a ‘no-brainer’ for this dairy farmer

‘It was a great move’ – Dairy farmer on investing €100,000 on his farm
Fodder arriving on a Nolan Transport truck at Rosslare Europort. Photo: Mary Browne

Fodder crisis will trigger mental health problems among farmers – Tony...

Tributes paid to IFA stalwart Richie Flynn

Ireland continues to be the largest market outlet for UK beef
Charles Smyth

What's your morning routine?
REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Soil moisture deficits remain high in many places