‘Unacceptable’ retail price forcing vegetable grower exodus

Paul Brophy, IFA Horticulture chair, who is one of the country’s largest growers of broccoli says in 2018 he was one of 18 broccoli growers. Today there are just six. Photo: Damien Eagers

Supermarkets that are unwilling to increase pay for Irish-grown vegetables are forcing farmers to abandon this type of food production, says a farmer who has over 30 years of vegetable production under his belt.

Joe Jones from north Dublin exited the industry last year and says that some of the country’s largest vegetable producers who have announced their decision to follow suit, are making the right decision.

“Input costs have gone through the roof, but the supply chain refuses to pay any more for the grower’s produce,” he said.

“I went from making some money to losing a lot and it just wasn’t worth it any more. I knew things weren’t going to be any different in five years, so I got out.

“I used to grow a large amount of cauliflower, cabbage and broccoli but now I’ve turned my focus to growing wheat and barley for cattle feed.

“There’s no willingness from the supermarkets to increase their pay for produce to an acceptable level.”

Last week Meath Brussels sprouts farmer Cathal Lenehan announced he’s getting out of the business after over 40 years, because his input costs have risen dramatically but the price he’s paid for his vegetables hasn’t changed. Net profit have been eroding yearly, he says.

“I can’t name one input that has stayed the same. The price increase of fertiliser alone has added an extra 3.8c to the cost of production of each head of cabbage. That’s just fertiliser.

“If vegetable production is to continue in Ireland, the farmers and growers of the country need to be listened to and the supply chain needs to agree to pay us what we need. If our input costs have gone up, then we need more for our produce,” he says.

Industry sources say that there are less than 100 vegetable suppliers in the country, down from 165 growers in 2015. Further, 80pc of the country’s vegetables are supplied by just 30 growers.

Paul Brophy, IFA Horticulture chair, who is one of the country’s largest growers of broccoli says in 2018 he was one of 18 broccoli growers. Today there are just six. “That’s a massive decrease and still there’s nothing being done about it.”

Brophy also says those who hand harvest vegetables are worst hit compared to growing a crop which can be harvested by machine.

In a statement, Lidl said: “We are committed to investing in long-term partnerships with our local suppliers, growing our network and expanding our local range.

“We are dedicated to offering the best value and quality to our customers, while nurturing our relations with local suppliers and helping them expand their business.”

A spokesperson said Aldi is a committed supporter of Irish growers and food and drink producers, paying fair prices to all its Irish suppliers.

“We have developed long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with our suppliers,” the spokesperson said.

“We are currently working very closely with our Irish supply base as a result of the significant cost pressures being felt across the market.

“Our primary focus on sourcing in-season Irish produce remains.

“We spent over €1bn with Irish producers last year, up almost 20pc on 2020.”

SuperValu said: “We have a long-standing commitment to farmers, and 100pc of our SuperValu-branded fresh meat is Irish.

“We always endeavour to deliver the best value for suppliers and customers alike.

“We are proud to support local producers and businesses across the country — 75pc of all our goods are sourced in Ireland, supporting 1,800 Irish suppliers.”

Retail Ireland declined to comment. Tesco and Dunnes Stores had not responded to the Farming Independent’s questions at the time of going to press.