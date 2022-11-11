Farming

Farming

Ukrainian farmers turn to UN-supplied grain sleeves to save their business

A load of corn is poured into a tractor with grain sleeves, temporary grain storage solution, in the village of Kozyn in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer Expand
A general view of grain sleeves, temporary grain storage solution, loaded with the grain in the village of Kozyn in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer Expand
A tractor with a loading machine is parked next to grain sleeves, temporary grain storage solution, in the village of Kozyn in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer Expand

A load of corn is poured into a tractor with grain sleeves, temporary grain storage solution, in the village of Kozyn in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A general view of grain sleeves, temporary grain storage solution, loaded with the grain in the village of Kozyn in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A tractor with a loading machine is parked next to grain sleeves, temporary grain storage solution, in the village of Kozyn in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Max Hunder

On a crisp and sunny November morning, Ukrainian farmers lined up to collect U.N.-supplied grain sleeves to store crops over winter as the country faces a significant shortage of storing capacity caused by Russian shelling.

Ukraine has said it may lack up to 15 million tonnes of regular grain storage capacity this season to store its 60 million- to 65 million-tonne grain and oilseed harvest after a large number of silos were destroyed or damaged during the hostilities.

