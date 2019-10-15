Torrential rain creating havoc for tillage and beef farmers

Beef and dairy farmers in the west and northwest have been forced to house stock as the rains continued unabated over the last week and grazing conditions deteriorated.

The tillage sector has also been badly hit, with over 120,000ha (300,000ac) of winter cereals yet to be sown.

Seed companies estimate that just 15pc of the winter barley crop has been planted to date, and a major switch to spring cereal crops is now being forecast.

Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers Group said the situation will become very serious if farmers cannot get into fields over the next week.

"It could quickly become a 'smash and grab' scenario, with lads ploughing and sowing together," Mr Miller predicted.

The potato harvest has also been badly disrupted, with progress in the fields reported to be extremely slow. It is estimated that just a quarter of the main crop has been lifted so far.

Winter has come early for livestock farmers in the west and northwest, with farmers being forced to house cattle a month earlier than normal due to the heavy rains. Tom Coll of Teagasc said suckler farmers in Sligo and Leitrim had started housing heavy cattle early last week, but are now being forced to take lighter stock off land that is cutting up badly.

"Lads with lighter cattle have been left with no option but to house them because of the grazing conditions. Grass utilisation is even becoming an issue for some sheep farmers," Mr Coll said.

Delays in getting finished cattle and cows killed are adding to farmers' difficulties, Des Morrison of ICMSA said.

Indo Farming