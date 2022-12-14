Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Top fertiliser maker Nutrien expects normal prices in 2023

Loading fertilizer into the hold of bulker ship. Stock image. Expand

Close

Loading fertilizer into the hold of bulker ship. Stock image.

Loading fertilizer into the hold of bulker ship. Stock image.

Loading fertilizer into the hold of bulker ship. Stock image.

Roberto Samora

After a year of price volatility for agricultural inputs, 2023 is set to be a "normal" year for fertiliser and pesticide costs, an official at top Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien told Reuters on Monday.

Nutrien's chief executive for Latin America Andre Dias said the war in Ukraine raised concerns in the sector and initially increased fertiliser prices this year.

Most Watched

Privacy