Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 28 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tipperary grower scoops top grain supplier award with Glanbia Ireland

Sean Molloy, Glanbia, farm manager Colm O'Flaherty, John Kealy, Glanbia, Richard Thomson-Moore, and Martin Keane, Glanbia chairman. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Sean Molloy, Glanbia, farm manager Colm O'Flaherty, John Kealy, Glanbia, Richard Thomson-Moore, and Martin Keane, Glanbia chairman. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Richard Thomson-Moore, a grain grower from Barne Estate in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, has claimed the Glanbia Ireland Grain Supplier of the Year award for 2018.

The Tipperary farmer was one of 10 category winners recognised for the excellence of their crops at the event held in Kilkenny on Thursday 28 February.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane congratulated all the award winners on the high standards achieved despite the weather challenges of the season.

“The award winning growers are great examples of the traceability and high standards that are essential for the success of the Irish grain industry. These growers set the bar for all other farmers to achieve,” he said.

Richard Thomson-Moore farms approximately 650 acres of combinable crops on Barne Estate which is located about 3km from Clonmel, Co Tipperary. The main crops grown on the farm are winter wheat, winter barley and spring barley, with all crops planted using a plough-based system.

Glanbia Ireland Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer Sean Molloy told the awards ceremony that the company continues to make significant investments to develop new markets for grain growers.

“The Glanbia grain strategy for a number of years has been to move as much grain as possible out of commodity markets and into premium niche categories. Last harvest, over 40% of our total grain intake attracted a market premium above the base price. These premiums deliver significant benefits to our growers and we understand that Glanbia has a higher proportion of its grain in premium contracts than any other grain purchaser in the country.”

Production of quality grain is of paramount importance to Richard Thomson-Moore as all of the wheat is dried and stored on farm. Most of the winter barley is grown on contract for Glanbia’s winter barley contract. Soil quality and the optimum seedbed are key areas of focus on the farm.

Also Read

The barley for which Richard Thomson-Moore received the award averaged 13.9pc moisture, 11.5pc protein and had a specific weight of almost 72kph across over 300 tonnes.

On the Barne Estate, Colm O’Flaherty carries out the majority of the day-to-day work on the farm and is heavily involved with all agronomy decisions throughout each season.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers

Richard Hackett: Is poor soil quality to blame for the decline in insect numbers?

EU wheat price hits seven month low

Reduced supply will see straw prices remain at €100/ac
File photo

Herbicide-resistant plants spreading in 'tillage triangle'

PJ Phelan: Tillage farmers are now fighting on two fronts for access to land
Picture taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Barley growers fear prices slump as buyers 'aren't biting'
Tillage advisor Pat Minnock

Pat Minnock: 'Farmers are being bamboozled by this inspections bureaucracy'


Top Stories

Talks: Tánaiste Simon Coveney with British Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington at a meeting of the British-Irish Inter- Governmental Conference in Dublin. PHOTO: JULIEN BEHAL

We're not planning a beef trade war with Ireland - UK government
Stock image

Judge tells farmer 'hold no grudge' in Trump-style wall dispute
REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Gerry Giggins: British farmers still believe that Brexit will work in their favour
According to the veterinary text book, a cow should calve two to five hours from the moment the water bag is seen

Subclinical milk fever is the main factor behind rise in slow calving
50pc of Irish beef exports go to the UK, and 75pc of beef imported into the UK in November was from Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

UK retail beef sales stagnant over key Christmas period
Farmers support weed wiping initiative in Seagahan catchment.

Free weed-wiping service deemed great success in Northern Ireland
Castlerea Mart. Lot Number 72D. Weight 490Kg. DOB 24/11/17. Heifer. CHX. Price €1140. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories offer hope as beef quotes inch upwards