Tillage growers ‘the sacrificial lamb’ of Irish agriculture

State authorities have “turned their back” on the sector for years to import environmentally damaging grain and pulses, Whyte Bros Farm warns

Ollie Whyte in a 2.5MW biomass burner on his North Co Dublin tillage farm Expand
Ollie Whyte in a 2.5MW biomass burner on his North Co Dublin tillage farm

Claire Mc Cormack

State body attitudes toward Ireland’s reliance on feed imports from third countries “will not be tolerated anymore by grain growers”, one of the country’s largest tillage farmers has warned.

Around 3.5m tonnes of feed ingredients from up to 60 countries are shipped to Irish ports annually to be milled and compounded into feed rations for Ireland’s livestock, pig and poultry production systems. A further 1.5m tonnes are supplied by home-grown cereals.

However, for Ollie Whyte, who along with his six brothers and seven of their sons farms 3,300ac of land in the Naul, Co Dublin where they grow cereals and fatten cattle, this cannot continue.

