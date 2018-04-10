Tillage farmers urged to grow fodder crops, amid concerns around early silage crops yields and quality

The 2017/18 cropping season is being severely impacted by the current bad spell of weather and crop options have narrowed considerably but the possibility to grow fodder for livestock farmers should be strongly considered, according to Teagasc.

The 2017/18 cropping season is being severely impacted by the current bad spell of weather and crop options have narrowed considerably but the possibility to grow fodder for livestock farmers should be strongly considered, according to Teagasc.

It says that given that stocks of fodder carried over to next autumn are likely to be very low and farmers should look at growing fodder especially as early indications around silage quality and yields are not positive.

The total area of tillage planted each year is a mixture of winter and spring plantings and generally where bad weather disrupts autumn plantings the land not sown in the autumn, is planted in the spring, it says. However, to date, weather has disrupted both autumn (2017) and spring (2018) planting, as well as spring management of autumn sown crops.

Autumn plantings are estimated to be down by 10.2pc (Table 1), while little progress has been made with spring planting with many spring crop options now past their optimum (and in many cases profitable) planting dates. Almost all spring crops will be planted later than normal this year resulting in a lower yield potential in these crops. Yields of winter crops may be reduced due to the wet soils and delayed applications of inputs at the correct timings. On average, winter crops are 10-14 days behind normal growth stages.