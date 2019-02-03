Farm Ireland
Tillage farmers told loss of chlorothalonil will have a negative impact on their pockets

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Research shows that based on current fungicide chemistries it is estimated that the potential loss of chlorothalonil would result in a significant reduction in net margins, reflecting a significant loss in disease control and yield, according to Teagasc Senior Research Officer Steven Kildea.

To determine what impact the resistance and loss of chlorothalonil will have may have on production, a review of Teagasc winter wheat trials investigating Septoria control was undertaken and showed that both had a negative impact on farmers pockets, he explained at the Teagasc Tillage conference.

“Why do we need these is often a question being asked. Productivity is and is going to be key, and at the moment and something projected in the future, we need these effective chemistries to maintain our productivity.”

Within the European Union all crop protection chemistries must meet specific criteria set out by Regulation 1107/2009, such as potential impacts on human and environment health, prior to their authorisation, he explained at the conference.

It is anticipated in the coming years, when some of the widely used chemistries that farmers use today come up for review, they will not pass the strict criteria of 1107/2009 and such will no longer be available to use on European crops said the Oak Park-based Senior Research Officer.

Furthermore, the development of resistance in all three pest categories is further reducing the availability of effective crop protection chemistries, he explained. He said it is therefore of upmost importance that all means that reduce resistance development and spread is implemented.

“There’s increased criteria that these pesticides have to overcome to get on the market and not only this, but the way they are being assessed has also changed,” he said.

He said to minimise these potential reductions increased emphasis must now be placed on varietal resistance, agronomic practices including sowing date, but also careful consideration to fungicide application timing and fungicide choice, according to Steven.

He credited the Irish climate of combinations of plentiful rain during the growing season and long day lengths during the grain filling period to allow for high yielding crops, however he said inevitably these same conditions cause pressures that require effective chemistries to control.

