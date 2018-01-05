Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 5 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tillage farmers to hold meeting on future of sector

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Irish Grain Growers Group is hosting a meeting to follow up on the recent launch of the tillage report by the Joint Oireachtas committee on Agriculture.

The meeting, which hopes to set a roadmap for the future of the tillage section in Ireland, will be addressed by the Zurich Tillage Farmer of the Year 2016, Darragh Cleary.

According to the group more joined up thinking is needed by the sector and the group has organised the meeting to allow speakers and attendees give their views on what needs to be done for the sector to make it more profitable for farmers.

The group has recently criticised the IFA deal negotiated with Boortmalt for malting barley and said the prices unveiled in the latest tranche of the deal between IFA and Boortmalt will not halt the slide of growers exiting malting barley.

Bobby Miller from the Irish Grain Growers' Association said the prices on offer would not halt the "slide of growers" leaving the malting barley industry.

Guest speakers at the meeting will include Pat Deering, Chairman of the Joint Oireachtas committee on Agriculture and Michael Hoey, Country Crest and Beet Ireland.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday, January 10 at 7:45pm, in the Millrace Hotel Bunclody.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

The Scully clan (l-r) Kevin, Roisin, Aoife, Jenny (front), Niamh and Sadbh

How this farm family started producing gluten-free oats
Craft brewer Simon Lynch from Wicklow Wolf. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Let's go to the hops: The micro-brewery boom is making hops an attractive...
Straw will continue to be a vital raw material for the dairy enterprise

Serious decisions needed to minimise tillage losses in 2018
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Opinion: Logic got lost in the great Glyphosate debate
Arkansas farmer John Weiss, who said he fears losing up to 50 percent of his soybean crops which he had reported to the state board for showing signs of damage due to the drifting of Monsanto's pesticide Dicamba, poses at his farm in Dell, Arkansas, U.S. July 25, 2017. Picture taken July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Monsanto offers cash to US farmers who use controversial chemical
Members of the Irish Grain farmers association return to protest outside the Guinness Storehouse over the poor prices that they are getting for malting barley. Photo: Damien Eagers

Stop this rot before the wheels come hurtling off tillage wagon
Late sowings will hit winter barley yields next harvest

Area sown to winter cereals down 10pc


Top Stories

Concern some farmers 'cashing in' on fodder crisis with exorbitant prices

This farmer was clinically dead but his young son's actions saved his life
Newly elected Chairman John O’Gorman with Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairygold elects Tipperary farmer as new Chairman
A new report warns most farmers outside the east of England would struggle to compete at world market prices (Owen Humphreys/PA)

'Public goods' payments to replace 'unjust' EU farm subsidies in UK...
Photo: Getty Images.

Calls to reduce antibiotic usage on farms by European Parliament
Stocking up on fodder outside the Drumshanbo Horse Fair, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Fodder crisis will worsen unless live exports increase, warns ICMSA...

Major development in establishment of Beef Producer groups