Tillage farmers to hold meeting on future of sector

The meeting, which hopes to set a roadmap for the future of the tillage section in Ireland, will be addressed by the Zurich Tillage Farmer of the Year 2016, Darragh Cleary.

According to the group more joined up thinking is needed by the sector and the group has organised the meeting to allow speakers and attendees give their views on what needs to be done for the sector to make it more profitable for farmers.

The group has recently criticised the IFA deal negotiated with Boortmalt for malting barley and said the prices unveiled in the latest tranche of the deal between IFA and Boortmalt will not halt the slide of growers exiting malting barley.