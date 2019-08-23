Tillage farmers call for an embargo on Brazilian grain

A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

The Irish Grain Growers Association have called on the Government to consider an Embargo on Brazilian grains.

It comes as Ireland will seek to block the Mercosur trade deal between the EU and South American countries unless Brazil protects the Amazon rainforest

IGGA said grain is arriving from all over the world including the Mercosur countries presently and therefore action must be considered now if they are to follow up  on their Climate Emergency declaration .

"We also call on other Farm Lobby Groups to back our call to consider an Embargo and to request it's members to insist on feed with full traceability and make available to them the country in which the grain was grown," it said.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has acknowledged the comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that Ireland will block a Mercosur deal because of the burning of the Amazon rainforests, but he criticised the silence of the EU Commission.

The IFA Livestock Leader said it is time the EU Commission stood up to President Bolsonaro and told him bluntly that Europe will not tolerate the burning of the rainforests to clear land for more beef exports as part of the Mercosur deal.

He said President Bolsonaro and his Government have literally put a match to the Amazon rainforests and told the European Union ‘to mind their own business’.

Angus Woods said there is widespread destruction of the rainforests An area the size of a football pitch is burned down every minute to clear the ground for grazing and cattle ranching. Since January this year, Brazil has had more than 74,000 fires in the Amazon rainforests, an 83% increase on 2018, according to the INPE (The National Institute for Space Research in Brazil).

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Tariff fears have caused a surge in barley exports from the UK. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Imports blamed for keeping grain prices down
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: A very strange year for winter barley yields could be a...

'Winter barley has many advantages but yield consistency isn't one of them'
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat prices rise as weaker euro boosts export outlook
Farmer spreading slurry in a field

Why slurry can deliver an extra €120/ac for tillage farmers on...
A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat harvest well advanced as heatwave enabled rapid work
Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Straw trade hit by beef price collapse


Top Stories

Leo Varadkar. Picture: Damien Eagers

Brazil must protect Amazon rainforest, or I will seek to block EU Mercosur deal -...
Auctioneer John Maher is in full swing at the Borris Sheep Show and Sale which took place on Saturday and saw 1621 sheep for sale. Photo: Roger Jones.

Tommy Boland: Rational analysis proves sheep meat production will be...
Stock image

Landowners across Cork approached by windfarm companies seeking land
Stock photo.

Mercosur beef deal defended again by Hogan
caption to come

One for a million in prime farming country
Weanling bulls

Tips on managing weanlings at grass
Jim Nicholas’ farm between Park and Claudy was flooded in August 2017 when the River Faughan burst its banks

'Forgotten' Northern Ireland farmers still awaiting payout two years after floods