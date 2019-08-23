Tillage farmers call for an embargo on Brazilian grain

The Irish Grain Growers Association have called on the Government to consider an Embargo on Brazilian grains.

It comes as Ireland will seek to block the Mercosur trade deal between the EU and South American countries unless Brazil protects the Amazon rainforest

IGGA said grain is arriving from all over the world including the Mercosur countries presently and therefore action must be considered now if they are to follow up on their Climate Emergency declaration .

"We also call on other Farm Lobby Groups to back our call to consider an Embargo and to request it's members to insist on feed with full traceability and make available to them the country in which the grain was grown," it said.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has acknowledged the comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that Ireland will block a Mercosur deal because of the burning of the Amazon rainforests, but he criticised the silence of the EU Commission.

The IFA Livestock Leader said it is time the EU Commission stood up to President Bolsonaro and told him bluntly that Europe will not tolerate the burning of the rainforests to clear land for more beef exports as part of the Mercosur deal.

He said President Bolsonaro and his Government have literally put a match to the Amazon rainforests and told the European Union ‘to mind their own business’.

Angus Woods said there is widespread destruction of the rainforests An area the size of a football pitch is burned down every minute to clear the ground for grazing and cattle ranching. Since January this year, Brazil has had more than 74,000 fires in the Amazon rainforests, an 83% increase on 2018, according to the INPE (The National Institute for Space Research in Brazil).

Online Editors