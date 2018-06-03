'You either get bigger or you get out' - Cork woman determined to make a living as a potato grower

"There should never be a time of year when they're sold below cost as it's a very volatile market. Even at Christmas time they're sold at below cost when there should be no reason to be because there's high consumption." Nora adds that below-cost selling leads to over-buying, "which is bad for the consumer in the long run as it encourages food waste".

While some potato growers have chosen to expand in an attempt to combat poor prices, Nora says that the majority of small to medium growers are either reducing their acreage or abandoning growing completely.

"The balance of power lies with the retail chains," she says. "They're at the top as the price setters and the primary producers are price takers at the bottom that have no say in it. Once they're pushed out they won't go back. I know several growers here who dropped from growing 30 acres to zero.

"It's like the dairy farmer -you either get bigger or you get out. It's a pity for small farmers out there." In the 1990s, potatoes were mostly hand-picked in the field by local teenagers, but the Sheehans now hire contractors to do the machinery work. It is one of the many expenses involved in running the operation and makes the prices paid for potatoes in supermarkets "even more unfair".

Nora Sheehan on her veg farm near Castletownroche, North Cork. Picture Clare Keogh

"Local teenagers used to do the majority of the work but now they're not willing to do the same type of physical work," Nora explains. "There are huge expenses now compared to years ago. Seeds are very expensive and you have to replace them every year. "We pay €600 per tonne for roosters, which retail at €3 per kg, which is €300 per tonne and the same story applies to cabbage and cauliflower."

The poor weather since last autumn has wreaked havoc on potato planting and vegetable harvesting nationwide. An estimated 1,000 acres of the country's potato crop were still in the ground at the end of the year. "We were four weeks behind planting our potatoes which we finished last week and four weeks behind harvesting our spring cabbage which we usually harvest around St Patrick's Day but couldn't this year because of the weather," says Nora. "We will be a month behind in everything overall."

She adds that many potato growers are six weeks behind target and that yields nationwide are likely to be down this year. However, she is hopeful that this scarcity might lead to a jump in prices. Nora and Connie's twins Siobhan and Conor (14) both help out with planting and harvesting, but Nora admits that she would be "exceptionally worried" if either of them decided to follow in their parents' footsteps as potato farmers. "They'd nearly need another job to make a living out of it but it's a full-time type of working and very labour intensive so it's hard for people to do that," she says.

Consumption "With the way the weather is and how the lifestyle is going I wouldn't be encouraging them to get into it but I'd hate to see a day where there are no more small producers." Three years ago, the IFA and Bord Bia launched the 'Potato - More Than a Bit on the Side' campaign. While Nora says she hasn't seen an increase in sales on her farm, consumption countrywide has increased, which she finds encouraging.

While she is of the generation that loves to boil potatoes, the campaign's website has 140 recipes that make potatoes more attractive to the modern consumer and have helped debunk the myth that potatoes are unhealthy. "We needed to move on with the times. Lifestyles have changed and after work people don't want to be waiting around for the potatoes to boil," says Nora. "There's still a myth that potatoes are full of fat but they're the perfect carbohydrate as they're fat-free." For all of its challenges, Nora and Connie love potato farming.

"It's a lovely business and lovely to be able to supply consumers with food so fast," she says. "I'd hate to see small farms go out of business. This is our life. It's our culture and heritage. "It would be awful to see the day where there's no small producers. Small producers have a personal touch and care about quality. If we have to import more potatoes, customers will have to pay extra."

