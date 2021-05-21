Tunnel vision: The couple raising organic transplants for commercial growers

Brexit and Covid combined to provide the impetus for John and Fiona Cahill to start a business raising organic transplants for commercial organic growers.

The couple met while working on a vegetable farm over a decade ago, and John stayed in agriculture, but South Africa-born Fiona was working at Dublin Airport until March last year.

“When the pandemic hit, the airport came to a grinding halt and I was forced to look at different job options,” she says.

“Myself and John had both raised plants before and thought that it might be something that we could do here at home (on the outskirts of Donabate, Co Dublin).

John, a sales manager for Lusk-based Europrise Seeds adds: “Many Irish organic vegetable growers rely on UK plant raisers for their propagation services.





Shipped

“Growers here send seed to plant raisers, who propagate the seeds and mind the young plants for up to eight weeks; transplants are then shipped back to the farm ready to plant in the ground.

“It is a specialist service and one that has been impacted by Brexit due to the necessity of obtaining plant passports, Phytosanitary certificates and customs clearance increasing the risk of delays in plant delivery.

“It has been a hectic first half of 2021 in terms of seed supply into Ireland — and somehow in the middle of all of that we managed to get Cahill Plants up and running.”

Collaboration with MOPS growers and agronomist John Hogan was instrumental in getting the plant propagation business off the ground.

“John was keen that someone in Ireland should raise plants for the organic sector, and with his encouragement and advice we made it happen,” says John Cahill.

“In March we obtained our organic licence with the IOA.

“We erected two dedicated polytunnels (18m x 7.5m) and a dedicated shed. The seeds are propagated in the shed in modules using the seeder or in blocking units; they remain there for a couple of days as the temperature is more stable.

“Then we move them out to the polytunnels to continue to grow. It has been a difficult spring, with low temperatures

— ideally we would prefer more heat to get a nice flush of growth on the transplants.”

As in conventional propagation there are important factors to consider when raising transplants organically.

“Ventilation is key,” says Fiona. “We keep tray modules off the ground to allow for better ventilation; the bases of the polytunnels are mesh netting, allowing for better airflow; and during the colder weather we keep them well ventilated during the day.

“Once we have trapped sufficient heat in the late afternoon then we close the polytunnels for the night. Daytime temperatures can reach 25°c and then fall to -1°c on a cold night.





Up and running: Organic transplants at Cahill Plants

Whatsapp Up and running: Organic transplants at Cahill Plants

“Another consideration is disease control for problematic diseases such as mildew; it is something that we are very vigilant about and have taken all the necessary precautions to minimise outbreaks.

“There are a couple of certified organic products that you can use which has been beneficial.

“We have grown broccoli, red and white cabbage, brussels sprouts, savoy cabbage, fennel, celery, red and green kale, celeriac, romanesco, cauliflower, scallions and cucumbers.”

The couple have plans to expand in line with market demand.

“The aim this year is to supply approximately 600,000 plants to organic growers by the end of August,” says John.

“Next year we would aim for around 1 million plants as we will start earlier in the growing season.

“So far it has all gone smoothly; growers seem to be very happy with the quality of the plants, which is critical.

“For some growers it is ideal as many are delivering vegetables to Dublin retailers; instead of returning with an empty van they can collect their transplants here and have them in the ground the next day, reducing any plant stress which can compromise quality.”

‘The transplant issue was a barrier to MOPS growers’ expansion’

“MOPS growers identified the transplant issue as a barrier to their expansion as it is critical to shorten all aspects of the supply chain,” says agronomist John Hogan.

Maximizing Organic Production Systems (MOPS) is a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project under the Rural Development Programme (2014-2020) that is co-funded by the Department of Agriculture and the European Commission..

“I was delighted when John and Fiona started Cahill Plants. I felt there was enough demand in the collective volume of plants that the MOPS growers required to get the business off the ground,” continues Meath-based John Hogan.

“The opportunity was there with Brexit, and the fact that this new business was only raising plants organically was critical — otherwise a plant propagator needs to run two separate production lines or clean down machinery, which is not viable.

“I work closely with growers on their cropping plans so we had detailed information about crop varieties, succession requirements and crop volumes on a weekly basis, which was essential to give a framework to the establishment of the transplant business.

“All going well they will get two successive batches of plants out to the MOPS growers.

“Going forward, I think that could easily be expanded to four batches.

“There is also scope to supply additional organic growers.

“We identified that due to the geographical fragmentation of organic growers around the country, if smaller growers came together to place collective orders, it would be possible for additional growers in the sector to out-source their plant propagation.”





Grace Maher is a development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher @irishoa.ie