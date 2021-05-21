Farming

Tunnel vision: The couple raising organic transplants for commercial growers

Brexit provided an opportunity for John and Fiona Cahill, and already they are planning to supply a million plants a year from their North Co Dublin base

Raising their game: John and Fiona Cahill with transplants of red and green kale plants Expand
Grace Maher

Brexit and Covid combined to provide the impetus for John and Fiona Cahill to start a business raising organic transplants for commercial organic growers.

The couple met while working on a vegetable farm over a decade ago, and John stayed in agriculture, but South Africa-born Fiona was working at Dublin Airport until March last year.

