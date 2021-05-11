Farming

‘There’s lots of young farmers in dairy, but who’s going to take over in tillage?

High-profile grain grower Bobby Miller believes halting the ‘silent cull’ of the tillage sector needs to become a priority for the broader farming industry

Grain grower Bobby Miller pictured with his Isabel winter oats at Vicarstown, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Beans growing at Stradbally, Co. Laois. Expand
Cassia winter barley sown at Stradbally, Co. Laois 18/10/2020, pictured 06/05/2021. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand
Bobby Miller with his sprayer at Stradbally, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand
Bobby Miller with his dad Robert; daughter Maisy and son Cathal at Stradbally, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

WHEN Robert Miller transferred the family suckler, sheep and tillage farm to his son, Bobby, in 1997, the country roads were “hopping” with busy farmers delivering high-value, hard-earned grain to the local store in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

The historic landscape – from the valley below the Windy Gap, flat plains beneath the Rock of Dunamase to countless arable acres sprawled both sides of the Grand Canal – thrived with fields of gold.

