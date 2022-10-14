Farming

Farming

‘The level of inputs required to keep making those yields was not sustainable – so I switched to organic’

Stockless organic tillage farming is ‘niche production within a niche market’ but this Tipperary man explains how he makes his system work

Rare system: Pat O&rsquo;Connor on his 112ac stockless organic tillage farm near Newcastle in Clonmel. Photos: Mary Condon Expand
Pat says the key to weed control is to 'plough the land well' Expand

Pat says the key to weed control is to 'plough the land well'

Rare system: Pat O’Connor on his 112ac stockless organic tillage farm near Newcastle in Clonmel. Photos: Mary Condon

Grace Maher

Pat O’Connor describes his system of farming as “niche production within an already niche market”.

Pat is a stockless organic tillage farmer based near Newcastle in Clonmel, with 112ac on the Tipperary side of the Waterford border.

