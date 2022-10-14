‘The level of inputs required to keep making those yields was not sustainable – so I switched to organic’

Pat O’Connor describes his system of farming as “niche production within an already niche market”.

Pat is a stockless organic tillage farmer based near Newcastle in Clonmel, with 112ac on the Tipperary side of the Waterford border.

“I would say there are 10-15 stockless organic tillage farmers in the country and each one has developed management practices specific to their farm,” he says.

Pat began farming that land in 1989, and from the outset was aware that the ground was tired as it had been in tillage for a very long time.

“Back in 2015 I had what you could only describe as a bounty harvest on paper — every field did 4t/ac — but after analyses it was very clear to me the level of inputs required to continue to make those yields was not sustainable,” he says.

“I was becoming more of a haulier than a farmer, bringing in tons of fertilisers and sprays to produce a decent crop.

“I had gone to organic farm walks over the years; the seed had been sown and I began to consider converting on a more serious level.”

Pat made the transition in unusual circumstances: he joined with no financial support via the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), as it did not open in 2017.

“I had made the decision to convert when my advisor Mary Lynch rang me to say the OFS was not going to open. I said ‘I have made up my mind so go ahead and put in an application with the Irish Organic Association’.

“As a result, I brought land gradually into organics, starting with 36ac then bringing in more land over the following years.

“I am very happy with how it has worked out. That said, stockless tillage is not for everyone — you have to change your mindset.

“Conventional tillage farmers are used to straight tramlines, straight ditches and no weeds, so you have to move away from that and be congnisant that if something goes wrong there are no easy fixes.”

Pat works closely with a neighbouring conventional dairy farmer, swapping slurry and farmyard manure for silage from his clover and grassland swards.

“This relationship works very well for both of us,” he says. “I import permitted manures; other stockless farmers use more plant-based materials to improve soil fertility.

“Despite the application of organic manures, I do recognise that the soil is fatigued. My soil indexes are mostly in threes and fours, which is excellent, and I have always limed well, but my soil has really benefited from introducing clovers.

“As every organic farmer knows, clover really drives an organic system, in terms of both productivity and soil improvement. My aim is to have around 25pc of the farm in fertility-building grass and clover swards in any given year to reinvigorate the soil.”

The primary cereal grown is oats for Flahavan’s porridge market.

“In 2023 I will have 18ac of winter oats, 18ac of clover, 18ac of spring oats under-sown with clover, some barley and the rest will be straight spring oats,” Pat says.

“I have been experimenting with under-sowing over the last few years. Last year it did not work well as the crop was too strong but this year it was fantastic.

“If I am under-sowing with clover and grass in the spring I reduce the sowing rate of the oats from 12st/ac to 9st, and after 3-4 weeks I sow the grass and clover seed.

“You need to roll it then to make sure the clover seed makes contact with the soil.

“When it comes to harvesting, you have to cut higher as the clover and grass are vigorous enough — I usually cut at 6-8 inches down into the oats.

“The dry conditions this year made it ideal; wet years present more challenges. Under-sowing crops has huge potential to improve diversity and crop quality but we need more research on it in organic systems.”

Weed control is an obvious area of concern for farmers who are considering organic cereal production.

“In my experience the key thing is to plough the land well,” says Pat. “I don’t go deep, just 6in, but you have to make sure everything is buried. Then you have to till the ground nice and even.

“When my neighbours set barley, I set spring oats to make sure the crows don’t descend on my fields. There is a good population of buzzards which keep crows in check and it is welcomed!

“I use an old Massey corn drill to sow seed and it works perfectly well, setting seeds 2in deep. The next machine those fields see is the combine.

“Oilseed rape sown years ago still produces volunteers and there are some weeds like thistles and praiseach but overall the weed burden is low as the clover swards and oats compete well with weeds.”

Pat is a member of the Limerick/Tipperary organic group, which he finds a great resource.

“It is essential to talk to other organic farmers and it is a fantastic source of knowledge as most organic farmers are happy to share their experiences,” he says.

“We need some serious research conducted on organic farming to maximise our productivity on farm.

“There is huge interest in organic farming and hopefully it will no longer be perceived as niche.

“In tandem with that we need to see new markets develop and ensure that research and anchillary services such as seed providers are there to enable the sector to reach its full potential in Ireland.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie