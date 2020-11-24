Tapping into the potential of a tillage farm steeped in tradition

Global food and drink production is largely controlled by multinational manufacturers, retailers and marketing companies who dictate the prices for farm produce and set much of the agenda for how farmers use their land.

This is especially true of tillage farming, but some cereal growers are fighting back against the pressure to supply the raw material for mass produced food and drink products.

Among them is 32-year-old Maurice Deasy who runs a tillage and sheep farm at Fortmoy near Aglish in north-west Tipperary.

A grandson of Rickard Deasy, who led the famous farmers’ march on Dublin in 1966, Maurice decided in 2016 that he wanted to take back control of his own farming future.

The objective was to keep the family farm viable while continuing with the traditional production of barley for malt.

The Deasy farm consists of 60 acres of tillage land, 84 acres of grassland and 89 acres of woodland and bog. Most of the woodland and bog is designated SPA and cannot be used for agricultural production. It is a rich source of plant and animal biodiversity.

Fields are surrounded with hedgerows and or stone walls and have been well managed over the years. A small river, the Kisdoon, runs through the land and it was the first resource that Maurice — who has a PhD in engineering — and his brother, Andrew, also an engineer, brought into use by generating hydro-electricity on the farm. Surplus supply is sold to the national grid.

On the tillage side, he knew that his scale of operation could not compete with the massive grain imports from outside of Europe.

At the same time he was not prepared to be forced out of arable production by competition from imports produced by massive farms who do not meet EU environmental standards.

He reasoned that consumers deserved better than mass produced produce.

His vision was to produce craft beers using the farm’s own barley, spring water and electricity.

His light bulb moment came one day when he was baling straw and listening to a radio interview with Gráinne Walsh from Metalman Brewing in Waterford.

“Why would we try to negotiate with the largest malting company in the world for the price of our grain if we could make that grain into beer?” he asked himself.

North Tipperary, has a long tradition of growing malting barley.

The temperate climate conditions and free draining soils suit the crop and over the years many of his neighbours had won awards for their malting barley quality.

Margins

Yet a boardroom decision made years ago in a faraway place wiped out malting barley growing in the area. That had forced the Deasys back to producing grain for animal feed with price determined by imported produce.

Irish arable farmers have continuously adopted new technologies, pesticides, management techniques, yet margins have continued to tighten.

Like many other cereal growers, Maurice felt trapped in that if he changed farming systems to restore soil fertility, organic matter and sustainability at an increased cost or reduced yield, the markets would not pay a sustainable price.

“Unfortunately grain is a commodity that is traded in bulk and imported to ensure world market prices prevail,” he says.

“How it was produced or what it contains is of no concern to traders with the exception of the craft bakers and maltsters. That connection between the farmer and the consumer no longer exists.”

The path was not easy with numerous technical, engineering and financial issues to be addressed while keeping environmental sustainability and production of high-quality beer top of the agenda.

Two years later he got Revenue approval to begin production.

Maurice went to the extreme, setting up with probably the smallest batch size in Ireland.

Just as the artists who design his labels started out with a blank canvas and a range of art materials, he starts his brewing process from scratch using many farm ingredients.

His malting barley and hops are complemented by other ingredients native to the farm including elderflowers, sloes, raspberries, blackberries, juniper, rhubarb, hazelnuts and sweet gale. The latter was used for brewing in Ireland by the monks before the advent of hops in the 10th century.

Biodiversity

And just as an artist who paints the same scene several times will have refinements and variations, each batch that Maurice brews will bring changing flavours reflecting the biodiversity on the farm.

The beer is then refermented within the bottle for natural carbonation.

As there is yeast alive in the bottle, the beer continues to improve and evolve over time like a fine wine.

Maurice says this process was the inspiration of the brand name Canvas. Each small batch beer is a new creation.

Along his way, he also discovered the wonders of oak barrels.

While viewed by large brewers as laborious and time-consuming, the quality of barrel-aged beers means that he has embraced oak barrels whole heartedly.

“The proof for us is in the taste and tannins which give those beers a new element of flavour experience,” he says.

Using his own grain for the Canvas beers was a challenge as there were only two malthouses in Ireland when he started, both large-scale.

To maintain the sustainability ethos behind the business, storing and malting on-site became the only option. The goal was to produce single source beer, with the barley, hops, plant flowers and seeds, water and energy coming from the farm.

In the brewing world Marris Otter is famous across the world as a variety producing more flavour.

To create something uniquely Irish, Maurice started with small samples of heritage Irish malting barley supplied from the seedbank in Department of Agriculture.

Tiny plots of Irish Goldthorpe (1905) and Spratt Archer (1914) delineated with white stakes popped up in middle of fields of conventional modern barley!

Not content with just being a brewer, Maurice is keenly interested in the agronomy of the varieties he grows and is investigating the potential to grow the traditional varieties with minimal inputs.

Malted on site using his own farm’s firewood and electricity, his dream of single source beers is becoming a reality.

Is there a quality difference with the malt? “Yes and the aromas and flavours transfer through to the beer. That is added value from a brewer’s perspective and can be transferred to the farmer,” he says.

What about the environmental health?

“Healthy soil makes for healthy crops. Cover crops have made it into our system,” says Maurice who recently joined BASE Ireland to learn how to look after the soil while remaining in business.

Heritage crops

The Heritage crops do not produce the same yield as modern varieties, but they have enhanced flavour and disease resistance with larger root systems.

The on-farm timber used for brewing is sustainably managed through measures such as rejuvenating the native broadleaves, control of non-native species and the elimination of invasives. Hedgerows are allowed to fruit and managed to promote wildlife.

Brewing beer is one thing, selling enough craft brews to make the business viable is another.

For the multinational brewing giants, establishment and brand recognition are key to sales. They have marketing departments that dwarf the turnover most Irish companies will ever achieve.

But the ‘unique selling point’ for Maurice Deasy is that his beers offer a unique taste experience.

Instead of the uniform taste and flavours of the mass produced products, the Canvas beers are infused with biodiversity and flow with the seasons, evolving over time.

The bigger picture is that this is a business that will secure the environmental sustainability and financial viability of the farm.

And just as his grandfather’s march on Dublin in 1966 was dependent on support from farmers and people on rural areas, the future of this company and many other artisan producers like it throughout the country are reliant on your support.

For more information and sales, visit www.canvasbrewery.com and the Canvas Brewery Facebook page

The beer essentials: from fermentation to cracking a crowded marketplace

A crucial step in beer production is the boiling before fermentation.

This is the step that historically made beer safer to drink than water. The boiling process is also where the hops are added to aid in the preservation and give beer its bitter flavour.

Indeed, ‘Indian Pale Ale’ or IPA is said to have come from extra hops added to pale ale destined for a long journey by boat to India.

This boiling process is energy intensive which is where ‘Mad Max’, Maurice’s wood-fired boil kettle comes in.

“Surrounding the brewery are natural woodlands where we harvest timber to supply energy for brewing,” he says.

Growing up on a farm and his training as an engineer taught Maurice plenty about hard work, problem solving and the unexpected.

The biggest challenge, however, for Canvas Brewery has been marketing.

Delivering animals to the mart or factory, or grain to the merchant did not train Maurice for what’s involved in making his brewery a commercial success.

“Marketing beer appears to be a two-stage process,” he says. “Stage One is persuading a customer that the quality of the product justifies paying more than the base price.

"Stage Two is the easy bit — getting repeat customers.”

For craft brewers, he says the marketing emphasis is on the flavour and different drinking experience compared to the uniform taste of the mass-produced commercial beers.

The marketing also emphasises day-to-day life on a small farm producing beer/food from what nature provides.

Covid-19, however, has forced a review of marketing and put a dampener on the tourism/education side of the business.

People coming to the farm to see how he grows the ingredients and sources the energy, while looking after nature, had been a very powerful marketing tool.

“It allowed people to experience and understand how and why Canvas beers taste the way they do.

“Word of mouth did the rest. The business is now turning to online trading,” says Maurice.

“While it will not be able to deliver the same experience of walking through woods by the river with dogs at our feet, birds in the trees and lambs in the field, the customer will get the same locally produced beers.”

Rickard Deasy and the long march that transformed farming politics

National Farmers Association president, Rickard Deasy, set out on a 217-mile march from Bantry to Dublin on October 7, 1966. En route, he was joined by farmers from the four corners of the country and over 30,000 converged on Dublin on October 19.

“As militancy began to build up in the ranks of the NFA, Deasy proved to be truly a man of his time,” wrote the Farming Independent’s Paddy Smith in an obituary after Deasy’s death in 1999.

“After attempting unsuccessfully to negotiate a better deal, he seized the opportunity to bring farmers’ plight to the attention of the country at large by the imaginative marches on Dublin from the four corners of rural Ireland and, later, through a campaign of civil disobedience.

“The abiding memory most people have of him was the image on their TV screens and in their newspapers of this tall military figure wearing a Montgomery-style beret and carrying a blackthorn stick…

“While the march and the subsequent sit-down on the steps of Government Buildings caught the imagination of the general public, people outside farming may have forgotten now that the Farmers Rights Campaign lasted a further testing six months.

"It was during this difficult period, when farmers were being jailed and goods and animals seized from farms for non-payment of rates, that Deasy’s mettle was really tested. He was not found wanting.

“The general public came to know the NFA’s second president as a straight-talking man with an impressive command of the English language (albeit spoken with an Oxford accent)...he inspired an intense commitment from his staff and from the NFA membership of the day.”