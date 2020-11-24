Farming

Tapping into the potential of a tillage farm steeped in tradition

Maurice Deasy is rejuvenating the family farm with the launch of craft beers produced using ingredients and power 100pc sourced from his land in north Tipperary

Home brewer: Maurice Deasy is using his own malting barley , spring water and hydro-electric power to brew his 'Canvas' range of craft beers on the family farm near Aglish in north Tipperary. PHOTOS: LIAM BURKE/PRESS 22 Expand

PJ Phelan

Global food and drink production is largely controlled by multinational manufacturers, retailers and marketing companies who dictate the prices for farm produce and set much of the agenda for how farmers use their land.

This is especially true of tillage farming, but some cereal growers are fighting back against the pressure to supply the raw material for mass produced food and drink products.

Among them is 32-year-old Maurice Deasy who runs a tillage and sheep farm at Fortmoy near Aglish in north-west Tipperary.

