Simon Best: 'Farming and rugby teach you how to be very resilient'

Former Ulster player Simon Best explains to Margaret Canning the benefits of converting sports lessons to agriculture

Simon Best on his farm

Margaret Canning

For his working life at least, it's been business as usual during lockdown for arable farmer and former Ulster Rugby player Simon Best.

Simon (42) runs a crop and pedigree cattle farm outside Poyntzpass, Co Armagh, with his father John and brother Rory, the ex-Ireland rugby captain.

They're the fourth generation of the family to farm on the land.