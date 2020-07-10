Richard Hackett: This tsunami of cheap maize won't last forever

A few weeks ago, EU commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said he didn't "think we can allow imports of cereals made with banned pesticides into the EU".

Unfortunately, this comment shows the commissioner is either playing to his audience or he doesn't yet understand the flow of imports into the EU.

EU rules on imports are already clear. If a pesticide is banned in the EU, there is zero tolerance for that pesticide in imported produce.

We can argue all day about the amount of testing, or the level of residue that can be found of a soil herbicide in a cereal grain etc. But the rules clearly state that we can't import produce that contains banned products.

But that's not our problem. Any evaluation of competitiveness shows that Irish and indeed EU cereals are in general competitive when compared with cereals produced internationally.

We can produce and therefore sell wheat at prices comparable with anywhere else in the world, irrespective of the pesticides used.

The problem is not cereals - it is corn, or maize grain. Maize grain can be produced much cheaper than cereals. It has very few pesticides applied, banned or otherwise. For example, there's no point testing for Chlorothalonil levels in maize grain, as it's just not used.

Maize has a two-fold advantage over cereals.

At a biochemical level maize is a 'C4' plant. Most plants that evolved in temperate climates like cereals, grass, trees, hedges, potatoes etc are 'C3'. They have evolved to grow at their best in temperate, moist climates.

With a C3 plant, once the temperature goes above a certain point, say 18-20˚C, the plant shuts down. In contrast, C4 plants like maize thrive in higher temperatures that would see temperate plants heading for siesta.

So maize grows best in hot countries, and less well in cold countries. That's why we fool around covering maize crops in plastic, trying to recreate a bit of the Mato Grosso in Moneygall.

There are many warm countries with vast areas that have taken to growing maize in a big way.

They have untapped acres and appear to be able to increase the acreage of maize grown year on year.

What this 'new land' was doing previously is another issue, but we try not to talk about such things in polite company.

The second reason why maize is racing ahead of cereals in world production is to do with research investment.

Hybridisation of maize is a well-developed science, and billions of euro are being poured into research and development.

Hybridisation ensures that any investment stays with the seed company as home-saved seed is not an option, so investments are secure.

The results of this investment are impressive. The rate of yield increase in maize crops is about 4-5pc per annum.

Yield increases

The rate of yield increase of cereals on the other hand is estimated to be 2pc at best. Over a 10-15 year period of compound increases, maize is racing over the far horizon while cereals are chugging along, still dependent on advances made during the green revolution of the 1940s.

This tsunami of maize that is flooding the world certainly looks bleak for cereal production in Ireland.

We were always a net importer of animal feed, but over the last few years the volumes of maize grain and maize by-products such as corn gluten and distillers' grains imported is getting farcical for a country that sells itself as a food producer.

We use more maize and maize by-product than home-grown cereals in our animal feed rations.

So what will the future look like? There are two immutable rules that agronomists the world over have to contend with.

The first is that you can't grow two crops in the one field; the second is that nature will prevail.

Maize growing in tropical countries is only 'allowed to grow' on the basis of Roundup-ready GM modifications. The maize is C4 but so too are most of the weeds.

Tropical weeds make scutch and bindweed look like plantain or sorrel in their ability to choke crops.

As more and more maize is gown, eventually nature will assert herself and show who's boss and overcome the advantage that the maize currently has.

When that day comes, we might be glad of a few cereal crops to feed our cattle and dairy cows, even if we haven't half enough pesticides to grow them properly.