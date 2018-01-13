Meet the Irish farmer who struck oil in Tipperary

A Tipperary tillage farmer who sows, harvests and bottles his own cold-pressed rapeseed oil says that the crop is by far his most profitable one.

Michael Corbett of Emerald Oils, New Inn, Co Tipperary undertook three years of market research before his product hit the shelves in 2015.

While he initially took the decision to enter into the rapeseed oil market in an effort to diversify his tillage farm, which consists of oats and barley, he says that the crop has become the most profitable one on his farm. "You'd be getting a return of two tonnes per acre on rapeseed oil if you'd a good harvest and this year we had a great harvest," he says.

"We dry and sell some of the crop on and get €410/tonne return on that, so that's around €100 profit. Whereas with winter barley you'd be lucky to break even." With an 11-month growing season, Michael explains that the crop is a "tough" one to grow as sowing time and harvest time are so close in proximity.

Michael Corbett spent three years developing his Emerald Oils rapeseed oil brand