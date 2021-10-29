Mark Plunkett: How to reduce the impact of high fertiliser costs

With escalating fertiliser and fuel prices, controlling production costs will be a challenge in 2022 to maintain crop margins. Over the coming weeks, fertiliser planning will be essential to reducing the impacts of rising fertiliser costs.

Regular re-fuelling and servicing of farm equipment is essential for efficient field operations. Similarly, our tillage crops are no different as we refuel our soils by replacing the nutrients taken out at harvest time in grain and straw.

Farmers do this by applying fertilisers and organic manures with nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K) and sulphur (S) which are the nutrients required by crops in the largest quantities. Phosphorus and potassium have tended to be the most expensive part of a fertiliser blend and are akin to the “oil in the soil engine”, maintaining the soil productivity, driving crop establishment and vigour year on year.

Nitrogen, on the other hand, has seen large price increases due to the limited supply and rising cost of natural gas. Nitrogen is akin to the “diesel”, driving annual crop yield potential and quality”.

The merits of maintaining good soil fertility are well proven and are a key ingredient for the efficient use of N to delivering high yielding profitable crops. This may not always be the case, as a large proportion of tillage crops are grown on con-acre or short-term leased land with limited investment in soil fertility over the years.

However, the basic mechanics of soil fertility and nutrient availability do not change and all crops have specific minimum soil fertility requirements to grow successfully, for example, correct soil pH and N, P and K requirements.

Reliable soil analysis will be invaluable information when making decisions on crop P and K requirements and tailoring rates. In 2020, Teagasc’s soils database shows that ~25pc and 38pc of tillage soils tested at P & K index 4 (high fertility) respectively, giving the potential for cost savings. At soil index 3, maintenance rates of P & K are required to replace nutrients removed at harvest time. While soils at Index 1 or 2 require additional P and K to build soil fertility levels.

Building soil fertility in 2022 may have to be evaluated and alternative nutrient sources such as organic manures should be considered to control higher nutrient costs on these low fertility sites. Research evaluating P fertiliser application methods for spring barley clearly shows the importance of delivering P fertiliser close to the germinating seed on low fertility soils (Index 1 & 2).

Organic manures where supplies are accessible are a cost effective source of N, P & K. To maximise the recovery of N from high N manures (pig & poultry) it is important to apply and incorporate within three to six hours. Test manures in advance of application to know their nutrient values and adjust application rates to supply ~ 50pc of the crops P & K requirements.

For example, an application of 25m3/ha of pig slurry (2,200gals/ac) can supply 52kg N, 20kg P & 50kg K/ha which is ~30pc of N and ~50pc of P & K requirements for a crop of spring barley. Now is a good time to look at local sources of organic fertilisers and plan for spring crop utilisation.

Straw incorporation will help reduce crop P and K requirements. Straw contains approx. 10pc and 50pc of total crop P and K, respectively. For example the straw from a 10t/ha grain crop of winter wheat will return ~4kg P & 50kg K/ha. This offers significant savings of ~€55/ha in fields where straw was chopped.

Where N fixing crops such as beans or peas are grown in a rotation the following crops N requirements are reduced as they fix atmospheric N thus increasing soil N supply. Cereals grown after legume crops have up 30kg N/ha lower N requirement reducing N costs by ~€50/ha.

Further savings can be made by selecting Urea (46pc N) over CAN (27pc N) as urea tends to be 10 to 15pc cheaper than CAN. Urea can be more difficult to spread but with good particle size distribution, a good spreader and accurate setting of the spreader, good spreading can be achieved across a range of bout widths. Urea can also be subject to ammonia loss which is increased by increasing temperature and under drying conditions.

Mark Plunkett is a Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist based at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford