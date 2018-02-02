A farmer whose land was devastated by flooding has told how the trauma has impacted on his health.

It's like we've been forgotten, says Border farmer devastated by flooded fields

David Butler from Eglinton in Co Derry is one of many farmers in Northern Ireland who have been severely affected by bad weather.

He has been unable to tend his fields for months, and fears the problems could last into the spring. A spell of unprecedented and prolonged rain in recent months - plus heavy snowfall - has led to serious problems with saturated land.

The north west was particularly badly hit by flash-flooding last August. Around 63pc of the area's average rainfall for that month fell within a nine-hour period, leaving 120 people in need of rescue and damaging 510 properties.