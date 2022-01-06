Farming

‘If you cut out chemicals, bespoke rotation can really maximise cereal productivity’

Evan Delaney explains how he switched his mixed farm in Tipperary to organic to produce a healthier product and boost biodiversity, and because he knew he could do it well

&lsquo;A healthier way to produce grain&rsquo;: Evan Delaney with his dog Jess in a field of organic winter barley on his farm at Red City, Fethard, Co Tipperary. Photos: Grace Maher Expand
Evan disc-harrowing in compost and putting in a cover crop after the harvest Expand

Grace Maher

Evan Delaney switched his mixed farm to organic production because he “was not really happy using the volume of chemicals recommended in conventional grain production”.

It just didn’t sit well with me and that is why I started to look more seriously at organic farming,” says Evan, who farms 85 hectares (210ac) of tillage, grassland and livestock in Red City, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

