‘I love to experiment’ — meet the Tirlán Quality Grain Supplier of the Year

Kilkenny tillage farmer Thomas Butler credits his farm’s success and recent Tirlán award to a diverse variety of crops, a strong focus on fertility and rotation practices. and a willingness to experiment

Kilkenny-based Green Feed Wheat grower Thomas Butler, winner of coveted Tirlán Quality Grain Supplier of the Year Award for 2022 on his family farm near Bennettsbridge with his wife, Annabel, and their children, Jago (11) and Alice (9). Photos: Finbarr O'Rourke Expand
Kilkenny-based Green Feed Wheat grower Thomas Butler, winner of coveted Tirlán Quality Grain Supplier of the Year Award for 2022 on his family farm near Bennettsbridge with his wife, Annabel, and their children, Jago (11) and Alice (9). Photos: Finbarr O'Rourke

The Butler family have been farming in Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny, since 1820, when the local rector’s son bought the farm of land surrounding the rectory.

Today, Thomas Butler runs the family’s 470-acre farm with his wife Annabel and their two children, Jago and Alice, farming a varied rotation of crops as well as experimenting with heritage wheat varieties, grassland and woodland.

