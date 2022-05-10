How this organic farm is learning to live with weeds

Weeds are the bane of the lives of many tillage farmers, but Eddie and Swantje Kiernan have learned to live with them.

The couple, who own 56ha (138ac) Rathvale Organic Farm in Rath, near Swords in North Co Dublin, do everything they can to “farm in line with nature” — and that means accepting a certain amount of weeds.

“There is definitely a bit of a mindset change and being tolerant to some levels of weeds is just a reality,” says Eddie, aware that weed control is one of the barriers that stops more people converting to organic.

“That is one of the challenges of farming in line with nature: weeds are plants and many of them are great for bees and other insect life, so keeping a balanced ecosystem is really important.

“In the early years we had infestations of docks in certain pockets and over time we noticed that it began to reduce and finally come back into balance.

“We use a stale seedbed approach and try to minimise weeds in the early stages of growth for the crop.

“Sometimes we under-sow the main crop with clover, which reduces the weed burden and provides soil cover and nutrients.

“The oats are generally a great crop as they compete well with weeds and are very tolerant to both drought and wet conditions due to their good root structure.

A field of heritage-variety spring oats on Rathvale Farm

A field of heritage-variety spring oats on Rathvale Farm

“Walking the crops regularly is a really good way to monitor what is going on in every field and essential when you are an organic farmer.”

Conventional tillage is the main enterprise in the area, and Eddie’s parents were tillage farmers for many years. Eddie was handed the reins in 1999, and converted to organic a couple of years later.

“When I took over running the family farm I was interested in organic and biodynamic farming and had done some early research,” he says.

“A defining moment for me was reading a book called One Straw Revolution, by a Japanese man called Masanobu Fukuoka, who explored the practice of natural farming.

“It showed me that there was another way to do things, and shortly afterwards I converted to organic.

“It just made sense to me on every level: it was good for the soil, good for the crops and people who ate them, and good for the planet.”

Unlike the majority of organic tillage farmers, the Kiernans — who plough, sow and harvest crops using their own machinery — have no stock.

“Running a stockless arable farm is not that common as most organic cereals are produced in tandem with livestock production, but as we didn’t have any stock I experimented to see if a crop-only system would work,” Eddie says.

“In practice what has happened is a mixture of things: in some years we source composted organic chicken manure from other organic farmers and use it in some fields, or certain parts of the fields.

“That is informed by soil analysis, which might indicate nutrient imbalances; careful observation of the crops throughout the growing season also informs us of patches of land that might need a bit of a boost.

“Straw incorporation has been essential for adding organic matter and nutrients.

“We have also relied heavily on the use of green manure crops to add nutrients to the soil, so once a cereal is harvested, weather-dependent we immediately sow a green manure crop.

“Over the years we have used a lot of different ones including vetch, radishes, turnips and crimson clover — this approach has generally worked well.”

The Kiernans grow around 26ha of oats and 22ha of beans, with the remaining land in grassland, including some permanent pasture.

All cereals are spring-sown but they did grow winter beans in the past.

From the early days of farming organically Eddie and Swantje have maintained crop yields and soil nutrients.

“Our approach is very much based on nurturing the land — we don’t use a lot of inputs so we are not expecting high yields; for us it is all about striving to create a balance in the field,” Eddie says.

“Adding too much nutrients brings its own problems with crops.

“We use a heritage oat variety which we have been growing for many years and every year we save the seeds. Applying too much organic nutrients to the oats would mean extremely tall crops and potential lodging problems.

'Our approach is very much based on nurturing the land — we don't use a lot of inputs so we are not expecting high yields'

'Our approach is very much based on nurturing the land — we don't use a lot of inputs so we are not expecting high yields'

“The beans we use have built up some resistance to chocolate spot in this particular environment, but it can still be problematic particularly in wet and humid weather.

“The beans are grown for an organic dairy farmer and the oats mostly go to Flahavan’s.

“Saving seed means being very diligent in terms of cleaning, drying and storing seed, but it keeps costs more manageable.”

Swantje’s father Richard Auler, originally from Germany, was a pioneer of organic farming in Ireland and was a huge inspiration to the couple.

Now Eddie and Swantje are helped by their four children, Conor, Brian, Saoirse and Gearoid.

“For us, this is a way of life and the children have always been included in that,” says Swantje. “The fact that we don’t use any chemicals on the farm has given them great freedom to roam around the land and play in the hedgerows and fields.

“We love to see the fields alive with wildlife and at different times the crops are full of ladybirds, butterflies, insects and birds.

“Eating the grain off the plant is encouraged as the kids get to know when crops are ripe and ready for harvesting.”

Eddie adds: “This system of farming has been good to us, and we are very grateful to my parents Joe and Mary for the lifetime of work they put into the farm.

“We have continued that tradition and hopefully we will hand it on to future generations to do the same.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie