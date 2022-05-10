Farming

How this organic farm is learning to live with weeds

Eddie and Swantje Kiernan adopted ‘a change of mindset’ and accept ‘some level of weeds’ on their North Co Dublin holding, where they farm in line with nature

Harmony with nature: Eddie and Swantje Kiernan in a field of oats on their Rathvale Organic Farm in Rath, near Swords in North Co Dublin Expand
A field of heritage-variety spring oats on Rathvale Farm Expand
'Our approach is very much based on nurturing the land — we don&rsquo;t use a lot of inputs so we are not expecting high yields' Expand

Harmony with nature: Eddie and Swantje Kiernan in a field of oats on their Rathvale Organic Farm in Rath, near Swords in North Co Dublin

A field of heritage-variety spring oats on Rathvale Farm

'Our approach is very much based on nurturing the land — we don&rsquo;t use a lot of inputs so we are not expecting high yields'

Grace Maher

Weeds are the bane of the lives of many tillage farmers, but Eddie and Swantje Kiernan have learned to live with them.

The couple, who own 56ha (138ac) Rathvale Organic Farm in Rath, near Swords in North Co Dublin, do everything they can to “farm in line with nature” — and that means accepting a certain amount of weeds.

