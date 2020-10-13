How this Kildare farmer is bringing biology back into his soils, one field at at time

Making a difference: Andrew Bergin pictured last week with a soil sample in a field where winter oats were harvested on July 20 and a cover crop was sown on July 2

When Andrew Bergin ploughed up a field on his farm outside Athy, Kildare, in the mid-1990s he found it had not gone black, but the stubble from the previous year was still golden.

“Over the years the ground had become more worn. I didn’t know what I was looking at and didn’t have the language for it. I thought this would usually be black.

"A lot of this ground didn’t have anything but crops for generations and the organic matter being used had diminished as more and more synthetic inputs were applied.

“Your conventional agricultural education doesn’t tell you much outside the bags and chemicals to use.”

But for the tillage farmer it was enough to stop him in his tracks and question what was going on in the ground.

Andrew is farming what he calls a “functional” farm of over 300 acres outside Athy.

Andrew with a daikon radish, part of a cover crop also containing phacelia, linseed and quinoa which was sown on July 22. Photo: Alf Harvey

Andrew with a daikon radish, part of a cover crop also containing phacelia, linseed and quinoa which was sown on July 22. Photo: Alf Harvey

“It’s flat, light textured and easy land to till. It’s not great to grow grass and it can burn up in the summer, but it will never waterlog. It’s real tillage land.

“The farm has been in the family for a few generations, some of this ground since the last 18th century. We don't own the bit we were farming then, there has been bits bought and sold down through the years. But, my grandfather was born in a house here, the remains of which are an outhouse in the yard now.

“This is a big malting barley area. We are right beside Boortmalt and the ground suits it. We grow peas for Bachelors since the ’80s, when we also grew sugar beet, and we would have some winter barley and winter wheat and some oats.

"The sugar beet is gone, but we still grow peas and planted oilseed rape recently to bring in another break crop. So, it’s peas, winter wheat or a seed crop (winter oats), sometimes seed barley or seed wheat and some winter cereals and spring cereals, and roll it on around.”

According to Andrew the dominance of fungicides in cereal growing in amazing.

“You’re courted to devise your programme before you even start. This is how we are growing crops — spending money to keep out illnesses, to grow something that is constantly sick and to constantly give it medicine. If you think of a bag nitrogen as the equivalent of sugar, it’s empty calories.”

Then about seven years ago, Andrew saw a strip till drill in operation, going directly into the stubble, with a sprung tine, and was impressed enough to ask the contractor to do one field for him with it.

“Guys, including myself, were having to do more. Having to roll ground ahead of cultivation to consolidate it down, or we were getting stripy crops, too loose on one side.

“I was really impressed with this crop, it was actually a lot happier. I remember walking across the ground — it felt different, there was some give it in.

"The following two to three years I got different contractors to sow it to do the strip drilling. I liked it better than what I had been doing, so I bought a direct drill, which goes straight into the stubble ground and drops the seeds in.”

It was at this point Andrew found out there was a movement going on, BASE, which was looking at biodiversity in agricultural soils and conservation agriculture.

“There was about 20 people involved in it here in Ireland at the time. It now has 100 farmers from all sectors, a lot of grass guys, looking at multi-species swards, composting manure and reducing their reliance on inputs.

“We’re trying to work with the biology, not against it. It’s practical farmers, trying to make a living and not fall on their face.

“It has a lot of young farmers, who are on fire, doing new stuff. The level of education and access to information is phenomenal today.

"Sometimes you can be swamped with too much stuff, but it really is encouraging to find groups of young farmers who are aggressively going out to change things.”

Andrew with his dogs Nellie and Sherkin, with feed barley in a store

Andrew with his dogs Nellie and Sherkin, with feed barley in a store

Andrew also became involved in the Danu Farming Group, a project set up to investigate how to implement the principles and practices of biological farming in Ireland.

“I got involved in this to look into how farmers can convert to conventional to more biological type of agriculture and how that transition is made. There is a lot of experiences in the US and Australia but there are differences in climate and crops and while the principles transfer, the practice don’t always.”

Today, his plough is parked under some bushes. “I must take it out and sell it, I don’t see myself using it again. I think if ploughing was the answer we would not have got into the bother we were in.

“Our soils are degrading and we think we have to start knitting our own muesli to change things. A lot of conventional advice is very conservative and maybe too science-based. To change the soils you need to open your mind.

“Direct drilling is good as I don’t disturb the ground too much, which means I don’t lost moisture and nutrients, so there’s steadier growth and less weeds.

“I’m not going around telling good farmers they are wrong or foolish for doing what they are doing. But everyone could do things that are better for nature. How radical you want to change is up to you.

“For instance, as farmers we need to ask should we use insecticides or not? Advisors will always say it’s probably not wise to leave it out. But I say if there is resistance levels over 50pc in the target population of aphids, at best you'll kill half with an insecticide — the susceptible half, so the resistant ones will survive.

"Then you end up killing the predators, the guys attacking the aphids, so you're completely upsetting whatever balance you had. And you end up with a population of resistant aphids.

“Insecticides are cheap, so why not use them? It’s hard for advisors to not recommend it. The cost of it is so small, from a cost/benefit point of view, if you don’t look at the down-sides.

Andrew with Nellie and Sherkin

Andrew with Nellie and Sherkin

“But if you stand back a little bit and look at what you're doing and think about all the angles, then make your decision. If you make the decision to stay doing what you're doing that's fine, but at least you've thought about it.

“We have had one crop that was badly hit with virus in 2019, but I know lots who sprayed three times and were also hit.

"I don’t know if I want insecticides banned — I might want them if there was a swarm of locusts — but if it cost went up to €25/ha I might stop and think about it.”

While Andrew is reducing the amount of synthetic fertiliser he uses, it’s a Catch 22.

“The soil is fertile, but it’s locked up and has a high pH and can be contrary. We have huge reserves of phosphate in the soil, it’s just about getting it going.

“The Danu project has me looking at getting that biological mix going in the soil.

"Healthier soils are more important than organic. I don’t think there is a market for everyone to go organic, but healthier soils means better water quality and less leaching and will build carbon rather than burning it.”

His returns on the farm, he says are lower but so are his costs.

“This year I will be examining everything I am doing and everything will need to be justified. I’ve been buying in chicken pellets the last few years to replace fertiliser spend and I’ve been using composted brown waste. Availability can be an issue, though.

“We’re also chopping some straw, although this can be very expensive and we are growing cover crops on almost all of the ground ahead of winter and spring crops going in. That, if we can get them in early enough, will allow us to build the biology in the ground.

“All our commercial crops are mono crops, that’s fairly monotonous and won’t build diversity, but cover crops have a good effect as it has a living root in the soil.

“So if you can throw five or seven different species, it can help. That’s the main practice that changed first six years ago for us. GLAS in fairness to it brought in cover crops and took the stigma away from them.”

He’s also putting in grass margins in several fields and finds them “terrific things. You would not believe the diversity of plants that is there. There is an astonishing diversity — they are not being fertilised or sprayed, they are just being left there.”

And it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Andrew.

“Every year I learn the hard way. Loads of things have not worked. It’s grand when you know why something happens, but I had a crop of winter oats that did not yield.

"It rode out the drought till the end and just before the rain it started to die off and gave up the ghost. I had put in too low a seeding rate, and some years you'd get away with that, but not this year. So I produced two-thirds of a crop of good oats, but there was only two-thirds of a crop in it.

“If you're not screwing up a couple of things every year you're not trying hard enough, you're not taking enough risks.

“My approach of cutting out two-thirds of fungicides on winter wheat saw met get away by the skin of my teeth — I was fortunate to cut just before Storm Ellen. I could have suffered crippling losses there.

“But, unless I confess to a mistake it will be harder for others to do that. Other than losing a bit of face there is not much to be lost by admitting some of your mistakes.”

As a farmer, Andrew says it’s very liberating to get away from the prescriptive way of farming he had been doing things.

“It can be exhilarating and terrifying. I was gone a bit jaded doing the same thing year in year out. Now, it’s challenging and frustrating but it is a lot more interesting.

“It doesn't cost a lot to try a few little things.”

‘We should each discover what is best for our own soils, not what chemical is best to throw on it’

Commitment to nature: Andrew with his Horsch 4 CO drill ready to sow winter cereal

Commitment to nature: Andrew with his Horsch 4 CO drill ready to sow winter cereal

The Farming for Nature initiative seeks to acknowledge and support those farmers who farm, or wish to farm, in a way that will improve the natural health of our countryside.

Andrew Bergin was approached to be a Farming for Nature ambassador this year after practising no-till cereals for a number of years.

Andrew’s farm is moving away from excessive inputs and looking bring new ideas and knowledge as well as a positive focus to a type of farming generally considered less environmentally friendly.

“I thought, I'm only a wet week at this, there are lots out there that know far more than me. But maybe there is a place for someone doing things commercially but in a slightly different way.

“It is important to get involved in and look at local research so we can each discover what is best for our own soils, not what chemical is best to throw on it.”

He sows cover crops, and is constantly trailing on farm what species work best for his soil and rotation. This is an integral part that has allowed Andrew prosper in this system that benefits both the environment and the farmer.

His approach is to improve the soil structure and the microflora and insect populations in the soil. Crops include spring and winter cereals, oil seed rape and peas.

Integrated crop management is practised to minimise the use of sprays – no insecticides have been used in the last five years. Grass strips 3-6m wide are in place around most of the tillage fields’ margins, attracting large numbers of insects and birds.

In addition, a number of fields margins and other areas such as awkward corners, which were difficult to cultivate for tillage crops, have been planted with trees – oak, beech, birch, holly, hazel, pheasant berry etc.

Some of these have been in place for over 10 years and provide excellent cover for birds. Hedgerows are diverse and managed to encourage nature.

