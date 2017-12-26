How this farm family started producing gluten-free oats

One morning while Kevin Scully was feeding the cattle with his youngest daughter, Niamh, she asked what the cattle were eating.

One morning while Kevin Scully was feeding the cattle with his youngest daughter, Niamh, she asked what the cattle were eating.

Kevin told her it was a kind of porridge. Niamh queried if humans could eat it and it planted an idea in Kevin's head about processing his own oats. The idea was explored further and six months ago he made it a reality when Merrymill Organic Gluten Free Oats were launched on the market.

"We carry out the whole process from start to finish on site," says Kevin from Merrymount, Vicarstown, Co Laois who has been farming organically for the past 12 years. Registered with IOFGA, the beef and tillage farmer, has been sending organic oats to Flahavan's to be milled for porridge for the last number of years.

"After doing market research we discovered the rising number of people diagnosed with coeliac disease or gluten intolerance. Two members of our extended family have been diagnosed with coeliac disease in recent years - we wanted to provide a product that everyone could enjoy," says Kevin. Oats are a naturally gluten-free grain. However, during processing they can become cross contaminated with grains such as wheat that do contain gluten, so traceability to keep it gluten free is essential.