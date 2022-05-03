Farming

How switching to organic means this Tipperary tillage farmer is ‘making more money than we would be conventionally’

Converting their Tipperary tillage farm to organic production was a financial decision as well as an environmental one for Ross and Amy Jackson. They explain the economics behind their switch and reveal how they make their system work

Big switch: Ross Jackson on his organic tillage farm at Lacka, Carrig, Birr, Co Tipperary Expand
Ross and Amy Jackson on their farm Expand
Some of Ross and Amy's flock on an Open Day on their farm Expand
A field of oats Expand
Ross addressing the farm walk Expand
Margins for different crops grown by the Jacksons Expand
How the Jacksons' land is used Expand

Big switch: Ross Jackson on his organic tillage farm at Lacka, Carrig, Birr, Co Tipperary

Ross and Amy Jackson on their farm

Some of Ross and Amy's flock on an Open Day on their farm

A field of oats

Ross addressing the farm walk

Margins for different crops grown by the Jacksons

How the Jacksons' land is used

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Ross Jackson was once your typical Irish tillage farmer using the latest technology in fertiliser and plant protection to drive the highest yields possible.

Nowadays, however, he has adopted a much simpler approach: sow the crop well, fertilise with organic approved manure and close the gate.

