How switching to organic means this Tipperary tillage farmer is ‘making more money than we would be conventionally’

Ross Jackson was once your typical Irish tillage farmer using the latest technology in fertiliser and plant protection to drive the highest yields possible.

Nowadays, however, he has adopted a much simpler approach: sow the crop well, fertilise with organic approved manure and close the gate.

Ross and his wife Amy from Lacka, just outside Birr, on the Tipperary/Offaly border converted to organic tillage and sheep farming in 2015, inspired by Ross’s brother, who took the jump some years previously.

“I recall my brother and myself both planting a field of spring oats prior to my conversion,” he says. “My conventional oats got a setback and yielded about 2t. I had put on lots of fertiliser and chemicals and only got €120/t for it.

“My brother got the same 2t yield, but he put no chemicals on his crop, only a little bit of slurry, and he got over €300/t.

“So when you do those maths is not very difficult to see it is more profitable to be growing it organically, and you get the organic payment on top.”

Before Ross went organic, Amy came on board as a registered farm partner and was keen to add a sheep enterprise to the business.

“Coming from a complete tillage background, we had no fences, so we had to start fencing the farm and put roadways in,” says Ross. “Then we got into a tillage rotation.

“I suppose we looked at what we were doing and asked, was there a better way of making money? We looked at organic, and the sums added up for us.

“We also liked the idea of not having to spread any fertilisers or pesticides.

“We wouldn’t go back — everything is gone very well for us. We’re probably still making more money than we would be conventionally.”

On the tillage side, Ross says his biggest worry was soil fertility and weed control. Under the organic rules, grain cannot be sold as organic during the two-year conversion period, so the Jacksons decided to put the whole field back into grass for that time.

For Ross, the key to successful organic tillage is sowing the crop well.

“You get it in in good growing conditions, and you use a high enough seeding rate somewhere between 12 and 13st/ac, and generally, we haven’t had that much of an issue,” he says.

“However, I think the crop needs to be fed. Some people might say the soil will look after it. It will to a certain extent, but you still need to feed the soil to feed the crop.”

The Jacksons have used a range of products that are approved for organic as fertiliser, such as dairy sludge and poultry litter from free-range flocks.

“Last year, I had winter oats and I put some poultry manure on it,” Ross says. “However, I put it on in the autumn, and that was a bit of a mistake. The crop come May and June turned a very pale colour, and it yielded just over 2t, and I was hoping for in excess of 2.5t.”

He hopes with a spring application this year, the yield will be better but cautions, “it’s a long way to harvest”.

Weeds are another key issue for organic systems, and again, Ross emphasises the importance of getting the crop established quickly.

“Especially with oats, as it has allopathic properties, which means it secretes certain enzymes from its roots that prevent other weeds or other crops from growing,” he says.

“We find it works better in winter crops because you sow it in the winter and it has that time to secrete those enzymes.

“I think the best thing in organics is to sow the crop, maybe put on a bit of slurry on or farm manure or wherever you get your hands on, and then shut the gate and forget about it.”

He says harvesting early is also key in the battle against weeds.

“We have our own combine, which is something you need to have, or have a very good relationship with your contractor, because the weeds will come into your crop eventually,” he says.

“In a matter of two weeks, it can go from a perfect crop to very weedy.”

The Jacksons hope to harvest the winter oats at the end of July. The straw will be chopped and a cover crop will go in.

“That’s where the sheep come into the system,” Ross says. “Come the middle of November, we will have a decent cover crop to graze all winter till the sheep go in for lambing.”

This allows them to have a sheep stocking 6-7ewes/ha.

The Jacksons grow oats under contract for Flahavan’s and malting barley for Waterford Distillery.

For the oats last year, the base was €385/t + VAT + bonuses, so it worked out about €420/t on average.

“This year, if we get 2t/ac yield and the price is hopefully in the €500/t mark, that’s €1,000/ac, and you’re going to get your GLAS cover crop payment on top of that, you’re going to get your straw incorporation payment and then the organic payment as well,” Ross says.

The barley grown on the farm and on Ross’s brother’s farm is distilled into a unique whiskey by Waterford distillery.

“The whiskey can be traced directly back to this farm. The first bottles are going to be sold this year,” says Ross, pointing out that organic whiskey is retailing at €80-90/bottle.

Ross says there is good demand for organic grain, despite reports of contracts such as that from Flahavan’s becoming more difficult to obtain.

“A lot of farmers also sell farm to farm where there can be a good premium paid too,” he says. “There is plenty of demand out there as there is an awful lot of organic ration imported into this country.”

‘Multi-species swards are the way forward in organics’

When the Jacksons decided to go organic in 2015, they reseeded the entire farm into grass ahead of the two-year conversion period.

“I picked the best Italian or perennial ryegrass I could find,” says Ross. “When the drought hit in 2018, all the grasses died off. It just doesn’t perform in an organic situation.

“So I decided four years ago to put in a multi-species sward. I put in chicory plantain, there’s a bit of cocksfoot and Timothy in it, and I found that grew a lot better in an organic situation without any fertiliser.”

A multi-species sward contains a diverse range of grasses, herbs and clovers. Its aim is to produce a well-balanced forage — not just large volumes of grass.

Ross says some plants in the multi-species sward —such as chicory — are noted for having antibiotic properties.

“This means you don’t need to dose your sheep as much,” he says. “The plantain too is supposed to bring up minerals from the subsoil.”

Ross says it had been his experience that some of the plants are only short-lived within the sward. However, this has not dampened this enthusiasm for the crop.

“After maybe year three, you can see a significant drop, and again in year four and then you’re basically looking for plants,” he says.

“There’s a multi-species sward scheme now where you get paid a percentage towards the seed. It’ll grow three or four years; if the worst comes to worst, you’re left with a good ryegrass/clover sward. So you’re subsidising that if nothing else.”

Multi-species seed mixture and rate used on the farm

Moira 2kg

Astonenergy (late perennial ryegrass) 2kg

Red clover 1kg

Plantain 0.75kg

Perennial chicory 0.5kg

Puma chicory 0.25kg

Aberace white clover 1.25kg

Cocksfoot 1kg

Yarrow 0.25kg

Timothy 1.5kg

Sheep’s parsley 0.5kg

Burnet 0.5kg

Festulolium lofa 1.5kg

‘I wanted to put a bit of shape back into my females, so I chose a Rouge ram for breeding replacements’

Amy Jackson, originally from Northumberland in the UK, has always been passionate about sheep.

So when her husband Ross asked her in 2015 if she wanted to get “a handful of sheep”, she jumped at the chance.

The flock was established in 2015 with the purchase of 120 ewe lambs from three organic farms (mainly Texel crosses, but also some Charollais crosses, some New Zealand Suffolk x Belclares, and some Blackfaces).

Up until last year, a Border Leicester ram was used for breeding replacements and Charollais for terminal; this year, they have switched to Rouge for replacements with Charollais and Beltex for terminal.

“We are in a position where all of the breeding females are Border Leicester cross and I don’t want to get into too much of the one breed,” Amy explains.

“I want to put a bit of shape back into my females, so I chose a Rouge ram for breeding replacements.”

Record-keeping is a key part of the management of the Jackson flock. Lambing begins in early March, and each lamb is tagged from an early age.

“I keep them in as long as possible after lambing, especially now that we’re using a Rouge ram as the lambs can be very bald,” Amy says. “They just needed a bit extra mind. We tag at the last moment to avoid joint ill.”

Winter feed for ewes is cover crops supplemented with silage to provide extra forage and to get them used to the silage before being housed. Once housed, they are on silage plus a bought-in organic high protein ration (19pc).

At €690/t, meal is the most expensive element of the sheep enterprise.

At grass, preventing a worm burden from building up in the ewes and lambs is a vital part of the flock management.

Amy uses strip grazing to keep clean grass ahead of the flock, and if she thinks they have a problem, faecal sampling is carried out.

Having recently completed a half-day training course, Amy can now analyse the samples herself and treats the sheep only when necessary.

“You have to be really mindful of the consequences of treating sheep in organics,” she says. “The withdrawal period is doubled and many products are prohibited.

“If you treat something with what you would perceive as a fairly basic wormer, to then not be able to sell those lambs for two months, you have to give it a lot of consideration. Keeping good records is vital.”

The majority of lambs are sold from mid-June to mid-December (in small numbers at the start and finish). About 65pc lambs are sold through the Offaly Quality Lamb Producer Group to Irish Country Meats (ICM), and some 35pc are sold directly to ‘Lacka Organic Lamb’ customers.

The average price the Jacksons received across all sales of all the lambs from the 2021 lambing season, was €162 or 720c/kg.

