This year's terrible weather will have knock-on effects in 2019

I should be writing about how the crops are doing, but we are at least a month behind with everything.

The later the crops go in then the later the harvest date and then this too will have a knock on effect on the following years crops. This has been such a long winter and it doesn't seem to be coming to an end just yet.

I don't normally take supplements, but I reckon we have to be lacking in vitamin D, as it's been so long since we have seen the sun. The long days did have one advantage and that was we got to do plenty of research on new technologies in agriculture.

One item that Phil has had on his wish list for a long time is better GPS equipment and in particular, an auto steer unit for the tractor. This could be used now for both sowing and spraying and maybe more in the future. Some of this equipment is also included in the TAMS scheme.