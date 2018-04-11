It has been a long winter for Co Tipperary tillage farmer Noel Delany and it will be an even longer spring as the wet weather continues to hammer down on his 500acre farm near Fethard in Co Tipperary.

'The way things stand we are already a month behind on winter barley' - Tillage farmer with 500ac on dire weather conditions

He is already a month behind on winter crops and his efforts to plough fields in preparation for spring crops has been badly hampered as much of the ground remains saturated.

"The way things stand we are already a month behind on winter barley and oats and we have yet to apply the second lot of nitrogen." "Soil temperatures were at 4°C in March, which was 1°C below normal. They are up to 7°C in the past few days so we would now expect some growth.

"Also we had 135mm of rain for the month of March. The average is 65mm so it was 200pc above what we anticipated. We've had 50mm so far this month," he said. For early control of annual meadow grass weed and broad-leaved weeds last autumn he used 0.3l of Firebird per hectare which he has found quite effective.