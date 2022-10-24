The financial and environmental benefits of using protected urea

Farming

Watching his nitrogen inputs: Don Somers on his Wexford farm. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Don Somers

Drilling was completed early last week, finishing with winter oats. I drilled more winter oats than initially intended at the expense of winter rye to create more opportunities for winter wheat next autumn.

The winter oats also offer the opportunity to grow a crop with a significant grain output with modest nitrogen inputs.

