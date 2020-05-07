Farming

'The costs are forever increasing but the price returned stays the same'

Ireland's vegetable growers are being squeezed out of business in the rush for cheap food, with more than half leaving the sector in the last 20 years. Regina Lavelle talks to some of the growers about the battles they face

The last scallion grower: Paul Carroll at his farm in Lusk, Co Dublin Expand
The last scallion grower: Paul Carroll at his farm in Lusk, Co Dublin

Chances are that if you have eaten scallions bought in a supermarket recently, they were grown by Paul Carroll. These past few months, he has started work at 6am and finished at about 7.30pm. He has 100 people working in his fields during the harvest at his farm in Lusk, Co Dublin, with another 50 to come on soon.

In peak season, he can supply up to 500,000 bunches of scallions a week to Irish supermarkets.

The numbers are remarkable, but Carroll is exceptional for another reason: he is Ireland's last commercial scallion farmer.