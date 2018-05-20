The beans are up and have beaten the crows

So far on the plant itself, we have no notching on the leaves from the bean weevil, but we are keeping a close eye on it. The spring barley was put in during the fine weather and sowing with dust behind the drill, was a lovely sight.

We went with Mickel and Gangway spring barley and went slightly higher in our seeding rate to normal at 13st per acre.

The worry with upping the seeding rate of spring barley is the higher risk of lodging. Also, the later the sowing date, the higher risk of BYDV (barley yellow dwarf virus).

In general it was sown in good conditions and the fields had dried up a huge amount in those few fine days. We got it all rolled and when we put the drill away we were just commenting that it won't get much of a rest this year, as we will have it out again in three months' time to get the oil seed rape sown in August.

It was our first year of using the direct drill for all our spring crops and it will be interesting to see if we notice any difference. It was a tough first year to have changed from the plough, but its all in now so we can only wait and see.

I do think that the double hopper is a great idea. Being able to place fertiliser down the spout with the seed should really help the spring barley, spring oil seed rape and particularly the beans get going. When the soil warmed up and the plant wanted to grow the fertiliser was sitting there beside it in the soil.

The spring oil seed rape variety we went with this year is a hybrid Mirakel. It's marketed as a good variety for the Irish climate and is less resistant to lodging. It went in at 3.83kg per ha and four bags of 10.7.25 + 4S at the same time.

The ground we sowed was very compacted so even though we have the direct drill we ploughed it first and then direct drilled with the Claydon drill. The next worry we have is getting on top of the wild oats and brome problem in a couple of spots. One field seems to have a particularly bad patch of wild oats for no reason.

The straw wasn't chopped, which can be blamed for spreading seeds, but this field was baled and direct drilled. When the plants become obvious it was a bit of a puzzle as to why they have appeared, where they are. One theory is that they could become more resistant to some of the chemicals we have previously used. We are going to try and change this year to Broadway Star to see if the different chemistry can control the wild oats and brome.

These are the two main weeds that need controlling, luckily we don't have any black grass, yet. Spraying Now that we have all the sowing done, its time to concentrate on the spray program and keep a very close eye on all the crops for diseases and rusts.

If the crops get a burst of soft growth in good weather, it can make the plant weaker and slightly more vulnerable. Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare. Follow them on twitter P&H Harris @kildarefarmer

Indo Farming