Teagasc estimate fall in 2019 cereal harvest production

The Teagasc provisional cereal harvest estimate for 2019 is a production of approximately 2.1 million tonnes of cereals.

This is over 8.5% below the five year average of 2.3 million tonnes. However, it says the cereal area has stabilised in 2019 following recent declines.

Harvesting progress has been disrupted by recent rain with the majority of spring barley and winter wheat reaming to be harvested. Yield and quality for all cereals have been good so far.

Malting barley yields to date are above average, but low proteins are causing difficulties for farmers fulfilling malting contract obligations.

Teagasc said while the 2019 harvest is still in progress planning for the 2019/20 season is also underway.

"Lessons from recent seasons are that having a spread of crops and a spread of varieties within those crops is important to reduce risk," it said.

Meanwhile, potato blight has been observed in many potato crops, and growers have been advised to keep intervals tight and continue with their blight programmes through desiccation of the crops

