Sunshine brings bumper harvest for tillage farmers

Contractor and farmer Gilbert Smyth seen here harvesting the first crop of OSR in Co Carlow. Gilbert was happy with the crop The Yield 1.4 T/A Moisture 9.2 with the price this year much better than Last year. Photo Roger Jones.

Tillage farmers are enjoying a bumper harvest, with growers reporting strong yields, low moistures, exceptional cutting conditions and a lively straw trade.

However, there is some nervousness that changed weather conditions later this week could stall the early progress.

The fine weather over the last 10 days means that close to 80pc of the winter barley crop has been cut, with many growers now working through winter oats.

Growers say oilseed rape crops will be ready for cutting in some areas by the weekend, with some wheat crops expected to start coming in next week.

“The heat has transformed the crops, and not entirely for the better in the case of the spring crops,” said Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers (IGG).

“There are even some reports of spring barley crops on light soils not being too far off the mark.”

Growers report very good crops of both winter barley and winter oats, with combines operating in near ideal conditions.

Cork IFA grain chairman James Hegarty said it was “a pleasure to be enjoying a continental-type harvest”.

Yields were generally coming in around 4t/ac, with the best of the crops doing 4.2t/ac or 4.3t/ac “at a stretch”, he said.

Moistures

However, Mr Hegarty pointed out that moistures were 14-15pc, with crops bushelling at around 66-67kph.

While winter barley crops are generally averaging around 3.7-3.8t/ac nationally, exceptional yields of 4.5-5t/ac have been reported on ground sown following a break crop.

Wexford-based Teagasc advisor John Pettit said winter barley crops on light, sandy soils were coming in around 3.4-3.5t/ac, with the better yields on heavier soils.

There has been steady progress on winter oats crops since late last week.

Around 4t/ac was reported by one grower in the Meath/Dublin area. Crops were bushelling around 58-59kph, with moistures at 14-15pc.

“The oats are just phenomenal. They are lovely bright clean crops. We’re making great progress,” the grower said.

Yields of 3.5- 4t/ac were also report for winter oats in Laois and Kildare.

Straw prices appear to be holding despite the increased volumes from crops this year. Strong demand from Northern buyers is helping to underpin the trade.

“There is no resistance to €20/bale (4x4) off the field,” said Mr Hegarty. Meanwhile, up to €50 is reported to have been paid for 8x4x3 bales in Wexford.

However, straw in parts of the south is on the green side, and in need of a day or two on the flat.